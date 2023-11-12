College Football AP Top 25: Georgia reaches second-longest No. 1 streak Published Nov. 12, 2023 2:46 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Georgia extended its streak of weeks being top-ranked in the AP Top 25 to 22 on Sunday, giving the Bulldogs the second-longest run of being No. 1 in the 87-year history of the college football poll.

The Bulldogs received 54 first-place votes after they routed Mississippi in what was a top-10 matchup on Saturday night. Georgia broke a tie with Miami, which made 21 straight appearances at No. 1 from 2001-02.

The longest No. 1 streak belongs to Southern California. The Trojans spent 33 straight polls at No. 1 from 2003-2005.

The entire top eight of this week’s Top 25 remained unchanged, with No. 2 Michigan receiving seven first-place votes and No. 3 Ohio State getting one.

Florida State was No. 4, followed by No. 5 Washington. The top five in the rankings are all 10-0, marking the first time in the BSC/CFP era that five teams from so-called power conferences have been perfect after 10 games.

Oregon was No. 6, followed by Texas and Alabama.

Here is the entire top 25:

1. Georgia

2. Michigan

3. Ohio State

4. Florida State

5. Washington

6. Oregon

7. Texas

8. Alabama

9. Louisville

10. Oregon State

11. Missouri

12. Penn State

13. Ole Miss

14. Oklahoma

15. LSU

16. Utah

17. Tulane

18. James Madison

19. Arizona

20. Notre Dame

21. Tennessee

22. North Carolina

23. Kansas State

24. Oklahoma State

25. Liberty

Reporting by The Associated Press.

