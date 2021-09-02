College Football ACC football: Five newcomers expected to have a major impact in 2021 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Sean Merriman

FOX Sports Senior Editor

Sit back, relax, grab your favorite food item and beverage and get ready for a loaded Week 1 slate of college football games.

While Week 0 offered a small sample of what's to come this season, this week is jam-packed with exciting matchups across the board. That includes the first ACC team in action as North Carolina State hosts South Florida on Thursday night.

The ACC had 51 players selected in the NFL Draft, which means there will be plenty of new faces across the conference this season.

With that said, here is a look at five ACC players expected to have a major impact in 2021.

Ty Chandler, RB, North Carolina

A former top 100 recruit, Chandler transferred from Tennessee to North Carolina and arrives in Chapel Hill with a wealth of experience under his belt. He served as the Volunteers’ lead back in 2018 and 2019 before splitting time with Eric Gray last season. He ranks fifth all time at Tennessee with 3,291 all-purpose yards in 46 games. With a pair of 1000-yard rushers in Javonte Williams and Michael Carter both off to the NFL, the Tar Heels will be looking for someone to step up in the backfield this season. Look for Chandler to be that guy.

McKenzie Milton, QB, Florida State

Following a gruesome leg injury back in November 2018, many believed Milton’s football career was over. However, the former UCF standout has worked his way back and is now looking to take the reins as the starting QB at Florida State. As of Thursday morning, Florida State has still not named a starting QB, as Milton and Jordan Travis are both listed as starters on the official FSU depth chart. Whoever is under center when the Seminoles open the season against No. 9-ranked Notre Dame on Saturday will be surrounded by a talented group of pass-catchers. If Milton does win the job and can return to his old playing form, this is a Florida State team that should finish near the top of the ACC.

Charleston Rambo, WR, Miami

The Hurricanes featured a much-improved offense in 2020, led by QB D’Eriq King, who transferred from Houston. King is recovering from a torn ACL he suffered in the team’s bowl loss to Oklahoma State, but all signs point to a full recovery. Fortunately for King and the Canes, they have added wide receiver Charleston Rambo, who totaled 76 catches and over 1,000 yards during his time at Oklahoma. The addition of Rambo, coupled with the return of the Canes’ leading receiver Mike Harley, should give this team an explosive offense in 2021.

Will Shipley, RB, Clemson

The Clemson Tigers are once again the unquestioned favorites in the ACC. While replacing Trevor Lawrence will be the obvious headline, the Tigers are also faced with the challenge of replacing four-year starter Travis Etienne, who became the ACC’s all-time leading rusher and scorer, and holds virtually every Clemson rushing record. Enter five-star prospect Will Shipley, a game-changing talent with elite speed and explosiveness who appears ready to make an immediate impact for the Tigers. Ranked as the No. 2 running back prospect in the 2021 class per 247Sports.com, Shipley skipped his senior season at Weddington High School (NC) to enroll early at Clemson.

Tyrique Stevenson, DB, Miami

After spending the past two seasons at Georgia, Tyrique Stevenson is returning to his hometown of Miami to play for Manny Diaz and the Hurricanes. A former five-star recruit in the class of 2019, Stevenson is expected to make an immediate impact for a defense that has lacked depth in the secondary. He appeared in 24 games in two years at Georgia, which included four starts. Teaming up with Al Blades Jr., Te'Cory Couch and DJ Ivey in the secondary, the Canes should have one of the most talented defensive back groups in the ACC this year.

