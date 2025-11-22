4 Takeaways From No. 7 Oregon's Win Over No. 15 USC

Oregon made sure USC's playoff hopes never left Eugene.

Redshirt sophomore quarterback Dante Moore threw for 257 yards and two touchdowns, powering Oregon to a 42-27 victory over No. 16 USC in what was essentially a de facto College Football Playoff elimination game. The Trojans haven't won in Eugene since 2011 and have now lost four straight to the Ducks.

Here are four takeaways:

1. Oregon proved it belongs in the CFP

This was deemed a CFP-elimination game, and with 69 points and 818 combined yards of total offense, it certainly lived up to the hype. The victory solidified Oregon's place as the Big Ten's third-best team and a legitimate playoff contender.

The Ducks displayed a balanced offensive attack, led by Moore, who completed 22 of 30 passes in the win. Oregon running back Noah Whittington led the rushing attack with 104 yards and a 9-yard touchdown run with under six minutes remaining in the game to seal the victory for the Ducks.

2. Special teams doomed USC

There are plenty of areas one could point to when dissecting what went wrong for the Trojans in this game, but it's impossible to even begin that conversation without pointing to a special teams unit that had blunder after blunder on Saturday afternoon.

The special teams hiccups began early on when the Trojans took a 7-0 lead and USC kicker Ryon Sayeri booted the ball out of bounds on the ensuing kickoff, giving the Ducks the ball at their own 35-yard line. Six plays later, Oregon running back Jordon Davison scampered into the end zone for an 11-yard touchdown run to tie the game at 7-all.

Later in the first quarter, USC was flagged for illegal contact on a punt return. The Ducks took over at their own 33-yard line and marched down the field to score again, taking a 14-7 lead.

After USC tied the game at 14-14 early in the second quarter, USC's Sam Johnson punted to Oregon's Malik Benson, who returned the punt 85 yards for a massive go-ahead touchdown.

Trailing 28-14 and looking to gain momentum, USC put together a long drive at the end of the half to set up a 27-yard field goal attempt from Sayeri. But the kick was no good and the Trojans left empty-handed on the drive.

The Trojans were far from "special" when it came to special teams.

3. Kenyon Sadiq looks like a future NFL Pro Bowler

Oregon junior tight end Sadiq is Vernon Davis 2.0, just 21 years younger.

The 6-foot-3, 245-pound standout has the build of an NFL tight end but the athleticism of a wide receiver, able to contort his body and catch the ball at its highest point.

Sadiq showcased that elite athleticism Saturday with a jaw-dropping moment late in the third quarter. Moore lofted a pass where only Sadiq could reach it, and he soared above defenders to haul in a 28-yard touchdown.

The grab gave the Ducks a 35-21 lead and shifted momentum in their favor. Sadiq finished with a team-high six catches for 72 yards and two touchdowns.

Don't be surprised if Sadiq is the first tight end selected in the 2026 NFL Draft.

4. Oregon honors a legend

Oregon honored former Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Marcus Mariota during Saturday’s game as Ducks players and coaches were seen wearing sweatshirts with "Ohana" written across the chest in honor of his Hawaiian heritage.

Mariota was on the sidelines and was recognized for his induction into Oregon’s Sports Hall of Fame.

It was an appropriate outcome on a night that celebrated Mariota's legacy and impact on the program.

4 ½: What's Next?

The Ducks will shift their focus to a tricky road matchup against rival Washington on Saturday in Seattle, while USC will close out its regular season with a matchup against in-state foe UCLA.

