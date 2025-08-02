College Football 2025 Toledo Football Predictions: Rockets Ranked 75th in RJ Young's Ultimate 136 Published Aug. 10, 2025 9:07 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

This isn't your average college football ranking.

My Ultimate 136 is a set of rankings that is fluid, but it's my job to look ahead and make a claim for all FBS teams based on what I know and why I know it. Here are the three pressing questions I started by asking when putting together this list:

Who do I think is good?

Why do I think they're good?

What are the chances they will finish above or below my expectations?

Here is a look at where Toledo lands in my Ultimate 136.

Toledo ranking: 75

Last year’s ranking: 80

Top player: QB Tucker Gleason: Was second in the MAC last season with 24 touchdown passes and second on the team in rushing with 364; also second in the MAC in total offense per game with 264.3.

[Toledo's 2025 schedule]

RJ's take: In Year 10, Jason Candle has shown himself to be a model of consistency in character and adaptability in a sport that has seen more changes than any other juncture in any 10-year swath of its more than 150-year-old history.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Rockets, who have won 73 games and lost just 40 in the Candle era, have been marked by putting money in the bag against Arkansas, Iowa State, BYU, Mississippi State and Pittsburgh. With another win, he’ll pass Gary Pinkel as the winningest coach in school history.

To earn a third Mid-American Conference title and perhaps win 11 games for just the third time since Candle lit these Rockets, I'd expect former Ohio State and Kentucky tailback Chip Trayanum to feature, invite defenses to load the box and then let Gleason cook against man-to-man coverage.

[ Check out RJ Young's Ultimate 136 College Football Rankings here ]

Toledo Win Total Odds: Over 8.5 (-152) Under 8.5 (+124)

Have an issue with my rankings? Think your alma mater is too low, or your school's rival is too high? Get at me on X, @RJ_Young , and I'll select my favorite tweets and respond to them in a future article.

RJ Young is a national college football writer and analyst for FOX Sports. Follow him at @RJ_Young.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience College Football Toledo Rockets

share