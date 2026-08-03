Big Bets Report: Bettor Wagers $400k On Texas To Win Just $4k

Outside of the World Cup, golf has produced some of the most interesting and entertaining bets of the summer.

That was again the case last weekend with the Rocket Classic on the PGA Tour. But in this instance, it wasn’t a bet on the tournament winner that stood out most.

Rather, it was a stunning parlay on Thursday’s first-round groups, in which $25 turned into more than $150,000.

More on that six-figure haul, a couple early big plays on college football odds and a one-dollar wager that profited five figures, as we recap the week that was in sports betting.

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ROCKET SHIP

There are all sorts of ways to wager on golf well beyond just picking the tournament winner. Among the more popular plays: picking a player to finish in the top 5, 10 or 20, betting one-on-one matchups, or whether a player makes the cut.

In Thursday’s opening round of the Rocket Classic, players went off in groups of three, per usual. A Hard Rock Bet customer compiled a nine-leg threesomes parlay, on which golfers would post the best score in each group.

The bettor wagered $25 at massive odds of +974568, or in easier-to-read terms, just shy of 9746/1. Then darn near got the whole enchilada, as eight players came through.

However, Mark Hubbard saw his 66 matched by playing partner Emiliano Grillo. So that leg of the parlay was a push and was therefore removed, which ostensibly cut the odds in half, to +487233 (about 4872/1).

Still, odds approaching 5000/1 represented a massive payday of $121,833.47. Furthermore, the bettor utilized a 25% profit boost promotion, so that hiked the payout to $152,285.59.

That’s quite the ROI, hopefully enough to keep the bettor from thinking about what could have been, if only Hubbard shot one stroke better or Grillo one stroke worse.

Had that been the case, the customer would’ve cashed out for a whopping $304,833.75.

BET A LOT, WIN A LITTLE

Week 0 on the college football oddsboard is less than four weeks away, opening with an abbreviated Aug. 29 schedule. Then things really kick into gear with a full Week 1 slate.

That includes Texas opening its season as a 30.5-point home favorite vs. Texas State.

The moneyline on Texas — the odds of the Longhorns simply winning the game, regardless of margin — are a huge -10000. Which means you’d have to bet $100 to win just a dollar.

A Caesars Sports customer took that to the extreme last week, dropping $400,000 on Texas.

As long as the Longhorns dodge a monstrous upset, the bettor will profit all of $4,000, for a total payout of $404,000.

On the national championship front, also at Caesars, a customer got a little more bang for the buck on Ohio State. The bettor put $15,000 on the Buckeyes +600 to win the College Football Playoff.

If Ohio State, currently the favorite, wins it all, then the bettor pockets $90,000 profit (total payout $105,000).

MORE TEE SHOTS

DraftKings Sportsbook saw a couple notable winners emerge from the Rocket Classic, one in the first round and the other as the tournament closed Sunday.

Ahead of the opening round, a DK customer put a modest $33 on Peter Malnati to emerge as the first-round leader. At odds of +32500 (325/1), Malnati wasn’t expected to even sniff the lead on Thursday.

But Malnati shot a scorching 7-under 28 on the front nine en route to a career-best and bogey-free 9-under 61. That was two strokes better than anyone else.

So that $33 turned into a $10,725. Not a bad day’s work at all.

And it was really the only good day for Malnati. He shot 1-over 71 on Friday, then went 74-74 on the weekend to end up way back in a tie for 68th at even-par 280.

On the flip side, Michael Thorbjornsen started with a nondescript 1-under 69 Thursday, tied for 69th. Then he went 64-66-63 over the final three rounds to win the tournament at 18-under 262.

That made a big winner of another DK customer, who put $1,000 on Thorbjornsen +4100 to win the Rocket Classic. The bettor bagged $41,000 profit (total payout $42,000).

$1 HOLLER

On Saturday, before the 15-game MLB slate commenced, a Hard Rock Bet customer placed a $1 dollar wager on a 12-leg parlay.

Every leg was on a player to go over 1.5 total bases, and only four games were involved: Cubs-Yankees, Astros-Rangers, Guardians-Diamondbacks and Braves-Nationals.

All 12 players did their part, and at eye-popping odds of +2589033 (about 25890/1), that lone dollar bill became a $25,891.33 windfall.

That’s the kind of ROI we all can appreciate.