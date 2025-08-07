2025 Big Ten Football Schedule: How to watch, dates, times, TV channels
The 2025 Big Ten football season continues a new era of competition, historic rivalries and headline-grabbing matchups every week. Here’s your complete guide to the schedule, including dates, kickoff times, TV channels, and how to watch every game.
2025 Big Ten Schedule
(All times Eastern)
Week 1
Thursday, August 28, 2025
- Ohio at Rutgers – 6:00 p.m. (FS1)
- Buffalo at Minnesota – 8:00 p.m. (FS1)
- Miami (OH) at Wisconsin – 9:00 p.m. (BTN)
- Nebraska at Cincinnati – 9:00 p.m. (ESPN)
Friday, August 29, 2025
- Western Michigan at Michigan State – 7:00 p.m. (FS1)
- Western Illinois at Illinois – 7:30 p.m. (Peacock)
Saturday, August 30, 2025
- Northwestern at Tulane – 12:00 p.m. (ESPNU)
- Ball State at Purdue – 12:00 p.m. (BTN)
- Florida Atlantic at Maryland – 12:00 p.m. (BTN)
- Old Dominion at Indiana – 2:30 p.m. (FS1)
- Nevada at Penn State – 3:30 p.m. (CBS)
- Montana State at Oregon – 4:00 p.m. (BTN)
- Albany at Iowa – 6:00 p.m. (FS1)
- Missouri State at USC – 7:30 p.m. (BTN)
- New Mexico at Michigan – 7:30 p.m. (NBC)
- Utah at UCLA – 11:00 p.m. (FOX)
Week 2
Friday, September 5, 2025
Saturday, September 6, 2025
- Northwestern State at Minnesota – 12:00 p.m. (BTN)
- Florida International at Penn State – 12:00 p.m. (BTN)
- Kent State at Indiana – 12:00 p.m. (FS1)
- Illinois at Duke – 12:00 p.m. (ESPN)
- Iowa at Iowa State – 12:00 p.m. (FOX)
- Miami (OH) at Rutgers – 3:30 p.m. (Peacock)
- Oklahoma State at Oregon – 3:30 p.m. (CBS)
- Grambling State at Ohio State – 3:30 p.m. (BTN)
- Middle Tennessee at Wisconsin – 4:00 p.m. (FS1)
- Southern Illinois at Purdue – 7:30 p.m. (BTN)
- Georgia Southern at USC – 7:30 p.m. (FS1)
- Boston College at Michigan State – 7:30 p.m. (NBC)
- Akron at Nebraska – 7:30 p.m. (BTN)
- Michigan at Oklahoma – 7:30 p.m. (ABC)
- UCLA at UNLV – 8:00 p.m. (CBSS)
- UC Davis at Washington – 11:00 p.m. (BTN)
Week 3
Friday, September 12, 2025
Saturday, September 13, 2025
- Houston Christian at Nebraska – 12:00 p.m. (FS1)
- Central Michigan at Michigan – 12:00 p.m. (BTN)
- Wisconsin at Alabama – 12:00 p.m. (ESPN)
- Villanova at Penn State – 12:00 p.m. (FS1)
- USC at Purdue – 12:00 p.m. (CBS)
- Youngstown State at Michigan State – 3:30 p.m. (BTN)
- Norfolk State at Rutgers – 3:30 p.m. (BTN)
- Ohio at Ohio State – 7:00 p.m. (Peacock)
- Western Michigan at Illinois – 7:00 p.m. (FS1)
- UMass at Iowa – 7:30 p.m. (BTN)
- Minnesota at California – 10:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Week 4
Friday, September 19, 2025
Saturday, September 20, 2025
- Illinois at Indiana – TBA
- Oregon State at Oregon – TBA
- Michigan State at USC – TBA
- Maryland at Wisconsin – TBA
- Purdue at Notre Dame – 3:30 p.m. (NBC)
- Michigan at Nebraska – 3:30 p.m. (CBS)
- Washington at Washington State – 7:30 p.m. (CBS)
Week 5
Saturday, September 27, 2025
- USC at Illinois – TBA
- Indiana at Iowa – TBA
- Rutgers at Minnesota – TBA
- Ohio State at Washington – TBA
- UCLA at Northwestern – TBA
- Oregon at Penn State – 7:30 p.m. (NBC)
Week 6
Saturday, October 4, 2025
- Penn State at UCLA – TBA
- Wisconsin at Michigan – TBA
- ULM at Northwestern – TBA
- Illinois at Purdue – TBA
- Washington at Maryland – TBA
- Michigan State at Nebraska – TBA
- Minnesota at Ohio State – TBA
Week 7
Friday, October 10, 2025
Saturday, October 11, 2025
- UCLA at Michigan State – 12:00 p.m.
- Northwestern at Penn State – TBA
- Indiana at Oregon – TBA
- Ohio State at Illinois – TBA
- Michigan at USC – TBA
- Iowa at Wisconsin – TBA
- Purdue at Minnesota – TBA
- Nebraska at Maryland – TBA
Week 8
Friday, October 17, 2025
Saturday, October 18, 2025
- Maryland at UCLA – TBA
- Michigan State at Indiana – TBA
- Ohio State at Wisconsin – TBA
- Purdue at Northwestern – TBA
- Penn State at Iowa – TBA
- Oregon at Rutgers – TBA
- Washington at Michigan – TBA
- USC at Notre Dame – 7:30 p.m. (NBC)
Week 9
Saturday, October 25, 2025
- Illinois at Washington – TBA
- Rutgers at Purdue – TBA
- UCLA at Indiana – TBA
- Northwestern at Nebraska – TBA
- Michigan at Michigan State – TBA
- Wisconsin at Oregon – TBA
- Minnesota at Iowa – TBA
Week 10
Saturday, November 1, 2025
- Penn State at Ohio State – TBA
- Michigan State at Minnesota – TBA
- Rutgers at Illinois – TBA
- Indiana at Maryland – TBA
- Purdue at Michigan – TBA
- USC at Nebraska – TBA
Week 11
Friday, November 7, 2025
Saturday, November 8, 2025
- Oregon at Iowa – TBA
- Nebraska at UCLA – TBA
- Washington at Wisconsin – TBA
- Indiana at Penn State – TBA
- Maryland at Rutgers – TBA
- Ohio State at Purdue – TBA
Week 12
Friday, November 14, 2025
Saturday, November 15, 2025
- Wisconsin at Indiana – TBA
- UCLA at Ohio State – TBA
- Maryland at Illinois – TBA
- Iowa at USC – TBA
- Purdue at Washington – TBA
- Penn State at Michigan State – TBA
- Michigan at Northwestern – TBA (Wrigley Field)
Week 13
Saturday, November 22, 2025
- USC at Oregon – TBA
- Nebraska at Penn State – TBA
- Illinois at Wisconsin – TBA
- Rutgers at Ohio State – TBA
- Michigan at Maryland – TBA
- Michigan State at Iowa – TBA
- Washington at UCLA – TBA
- Minnesota at Northwestern – TBA (Wrigley Field)
Week 14
Friday, November 28, 2025
Saturday, November 29, 2025
- Penn State at Rutgers – TBA
- UCLA at USC – TBA
- Northwestern at Illinois – TBA
- Wisconsin at Minnesota – TBA
- Oregon at Washington – TBA
- Maryland at Michigan State – TBA (Ford Field, Detroit, MI)
Where can I watch Big Ten football games? What channel will they be on?
Big Ten football games will be spread across various broadcast and cable networks, including ESPN, Big Ten Network and FOX. The Big Ten Football Championship Game will air on FOX.
How can I stream Big Ten football or watch without cable?
Select games will be streamed on ESPN+, Paramount+, and Peacock. Streaming services like YouTube TV or Fubo can also be used to stream games on broadcast or cable networks.
How can I watch Big Ten football for free?
If you have an over-the-air antenna that picks up your local channels, you can watch games on FOX for free.
