College Football 2025 Big Ten Football Schedule: How to watch, dates, times, TV channels Updated Aug. 11, 2025 3:35 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2025 Big Ten football season continues a new era of competition, historic rivalries and headline-grabbing matchups every week. Here’s your complete guide to the schedule, including dates, kickoff times, TV channels, and how to watch every game.

2025 Big Ten Schedule

(All times Eastern)

Week 1

Thursday, August 28, 2025

Chris 'The Bear' Fallica shares his favorite NFL & CFB bets, including the over on Chiefs and Oregon win totals | FULL EPISODE | The Herd

Friday, August 29, 2025

ADVERTISEMENT

Saturday, August 30, 2025

Week 2

Friday, September 5, 2025

Saturday, September 6, 2025

Week 3

Friday, September 12, 2025

Saturday, September 13, 2025

Week 4

Friday, September 19, 2025

Saturday, September 20, 2025

Week 5

Saturday, September 27, 2025

Week 6

Saturday, October 4, 2025

Week 7

Friday, October 10, 2025

Saturday, October 11, 2025

Week 8

Friday, October 17, 2025

Saturday, October 18, 2025

Week 9

Saturday, October 25, 2025

Week 10

Saturday, November 1, 2025

Week 11

Friday, November 7, 2025

Saturday, November 8, 2025

Week 12

Friday, November 14, 2025

Saturday, November 15, 2025

Week 13

Saturday, November 22, 2025

Week 14

Friday, November 28, 2025

Saturday, November 29, 2025

Where can I watch Big Ten football games? What channel will they be on?

Big Ten football games will be spread across various broadcast and cable networks, including ESPN, Big Ten Network and FOX. The Big Ten Football Championship Game will air on FOX.

How can I stream Big Ten football or watch without cable?

Select games will be streamed on ESPN+, Paramount+, and Peacock. Streaming services like YouTube TV or Fubo can also be used to stream games on broadcast or cable networks.

How can I watch Big Ten football for free?

If you have an over-the-air antenna that picks up your local channels, you can watch games on FOX for free.

share

Get more from the College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more