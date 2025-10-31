College Football
College Football
Undefeated College Football Teams 2025: 4 Teams Remain After Week 10
Published Nov. 5, 2025 10:59 a.m. ET
We’ve reached Week 11 of the college football season, and the number of unbeaten teams continues to shrink. Only 4 programs remain perfect after yet another weekend of upsets and close calls. The College Football Playoff picture is starting to take shape, but these teams are still chasing perfection. Here’s every remaining undefeated team, listed alphabetically:
Undefeated College Football Teams
BYU
- Week 10 result: Idle
Indiana
- Week 10 result: Defeated Maryland, 55-10
Ohio State
- Week 9 result: Defeated Penn State 38-14
Texas A&M
- Week 10 result: Idle
Klatt’s reaction to the first College Football Playoff Rankings of the season
Undefeated Teams by Conference
- Big Ten - 2 teams
- SEC - 1 team
- Big 12 - 1 team
-
RJ Young's 24-Team College Football Playoff Bracket Entering Week 11
4 Takeaways From the First CFP Rankings Release of 2025
2025 CFP Title Odds: OSU Favored; Miami, Vanderbilt Crater After Losses
-
Big Ten Power Rankings: Ohio State Holds Strong, USC Surges, Nebraska Slides
Heisman Trophy Rankings: Ohio State QB Julian Sayin Leads Robert Griffin III's List
Bill Belichick Explains Biggest Difference of Coaching College Football vs. NFL
-
LSU Next Head Coach Odds: Jon Sumrall Favored; Jimbo Fisher Long Shot
Joel Klatt's College Football Rankings: OSU, Indiana on Big Ten Collision Course
Steve Sarkisian: 'Everybody Wants To Fire Their Coach. Who You Gonna Hire?'
