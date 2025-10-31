College Football
Undefeated College Football Teams 2025: 4 Teams Remain After Week 10

Published Nov. 5, 2025 10:59 a.m. ET

We’ve reached Week 11 of the college football season, and the number of unbeaten teams continues to shrink. Only 4 programs remain perfect after yet another weekend of upsets and close calls. The College Football Playoff picture is starting to take shape, but these teams are still chasing perfection. Here’s every remaining undefeated team, listed alphabetically:

Undefeated College Football Teams

BYU

  • Week 10 result: Idle

Indiana

  • Week 10 result: Defeated Maryland, 55-10

Ohio State

Texas A&M

  • Week 10 result: Idle

Klatt’s reaction to the first College Football Playoff Rankings of the season

Undefeated Teams by Conference

  • Big Ten - 2 teams
  • SEC - 1 team
  • Big 12 - 1 team
