2025 South Alabama Football Predictions: Jaguars Ranked 78th in RJ Young's Ultimate 136

This isn't your average college football ranking.

My Ultimate 136 is a set of rankings that is fluid, but it's my job to look ahead and make a claim for all FBS teams based on what I know and why I know it. Here are the three pressing questions I started by asking when putting together this list:

Who do I think is good?

Why do I think they're good?

What are the chances they will finish above or below my expectations?

Here is a look at where South Alabama lands in my Ultimate 136.

South Alabama ranking: 78

Last year’s ranking: 62

Top player: RB Kentrel Bullock: Was one of six Sun Belt players last season to record 980+ scrimmage yards 8+ total touchdowns.

[South Alabama's 2025 schedule]

RJ’s take: The portal was not kind to head coach Major Applewhite. He lost quarterback Gio Lopez to North Carolina, running back Fluff Bothwell to Mississippi State, defensive back Jordan Scruggs to West Virginia and even kicker Laith Marjan to Kansas. But Applewhite managed to keep Bullock, who rushed for 832 yards last season, as well as defensive tackle Ed Smith IV, who had seven tackles for loss in 2024. That's not nothing.

He also added a whopping six offensive linemen from the transfer portal and is going to count on many men who saw their name second on the depth chart to work into becoming starters.

[ Check out RJ Young's Ultimate 136 College Football Rankings here ]

South Alabama Win Total Odds: Over 6.5 (-122) Under 6.5 (+100)

Have an issue with my rankings? Think your alma mater is too low, or your school's rival is too high?

RJ Young is a national college football writer and analyst for FOX Sports. Follow him at @RJ_Young.

