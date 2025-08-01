2025 North Texas Football Predictions: Mean Green Ranked 98th in RJ Young's Ultimate 136
This isn't your average college football ranking.
My Ultimate 136 is a set of rankings that is fluid, but it's my job to look ahead and make a claim for all FBS teams based on what I know and why I know it. Here are the three pressing questions I started by asking when putting together this list:
- Who do I think is good?
- Why do I think they're good?
- What are the chances they will finish above or below my expectations?
Here is a look at where North Texas lands in my Ultimate 136
North Texas ranking: 98
Last year’s ranking: 116
Top player: QB Drew Mestemaker: Recorded 448 yards of total offense in his lone start in the Bowl game last season, tied for the most of any player in a Bowl start in 2024.
RJ's take: Eric Morris might be the closest coach to Mike Leach in philosophy in the FBS level we have.
He's gonna go for it on fourth down — 44 times last season, tops in the country.
He's gonna air it out. He let freshman QB Drew Mestemaker, a player who had never made a start at this level, throw four passes of 40 yards or more as well as watched him throw two interceptions in the First Responder Bowl.
And they're gonna score. In 25 games under Morris, UNT scored 35 points or more 14 times. And they're gonna get scored on. UNT allowed 35 points or more 15 times in 25 games.
North Texas Win Total Odds: Over 6.5 (+100) Under 6.5 (-122)
Have an issue with my rankings? Think your alma mater is too low, or your school's rival is too high? Get at me on X, @RJ_Young, and I'll select my favorite tweets and respond to them in a future article.
RJ Young is a national college football writer and analyst for FOX Sports. Follow him at @RJ_Young.
