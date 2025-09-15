College Football 2025 Heisman Watch: John Mateer Leads the Pack, Fernando Mendoza Joins the Race Updated Sep. 21, 2025 12:18 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Heisman Trophy race is starting to take shape — and Week 4 made one thing clear: this is not just a two or three-man race.

A trio of quarterbacks — John Mateer, Dante Moore, and Carson Beck — lead the pack, but a few new names have forced their way into the conversation. Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza lit up a top-10 opponent in historic fashion, while Tennessee's Joey Aguilar had yet another explosive outing.

Here's a look at our 2025 Heisman Watch following the fourth full Saturday of the season.

Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer (10) runs toward the end zone during a game between Oklahoma and Auburn. (Photo by Chad Hamilton/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Another game, another outstanding performance from Oklahoma's signal-caller. Matter completed 24 of 36 passes for 271 yards and a touchdown, while also adding 29 yards and a score on the ground in the Sooners' 24-17 win over Auburn. Through four games, Mateer leads Oklahoma in both passing yards (1,215) and rushing yards (190). He has thrown for a touchdown and rushed for a touchdown in 10 straight games.

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) runs the ball during a game between Oregon and Oregon State. (Photo by Brian Murphy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Moore continued his hot start to the 2025 season, throwing for 305 yards and a career-high four touchdowns in the Ducks' dominant 41-7 victory over Oregon State. The redshirt sophomore from Detroit spread the love, completing 21 passes to eight different players and spreading his scoring strikes to four different receivers. Moore will have a big opportunity to boost his Heisman stock next weekend with a Big Ten showdown against No. 2 Penn State.

Carson Beck #11 of the Miami Hurricanes looks to pass against the Florida Gators. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Beck didn't have an outstanding game from a statistics standpoint, completing just 17 of 30 passes for 160 yards and an interception in the Hurricanes' 26-7 win over Florida. The conditions at Hard Rock Stadium were far from ideal, which led to a sloppy game on both sides of the ball. Still, Beck has Miami off a perfect 4-0 start in his first season under center for the Canes.

Fernando Mendoza #15 of the Indiana Hoosiers passes in the first quarter during a game against Illinois. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

Mendoza put his name in the Heisman conversation with arguably the most impressive individual performance of the weekend. The Cal transfer had his way against No. 9-ranked Illinois, completing 21 of 23 passes for 267 yards and five touchdowns in a dominant 63–10 win — the Hoosiers' largest margin of victory over a top-10 opponent in program history.

Joey Aguilar #6 of the Tennessee Volunteers drops back to pass during the first half of a game against UAB. (Photo by Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

Following another outstanding performance on Saturday, Aguilar enters the Heisman conversation. The Appalachian State transfer completed 15 of 22 passes for 218 yards, three touchdowns and an interception in the Vols' dominant 56-24 win over UAB. Through four games, Aguilar has thrown for 1,124 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Garrett Nussmeier #18 of the LSU Tigers throws against the Florida Gators during a game at Tiger Stadium. (Photo by Derick E. Hingle/Getty Images)

Nussmeier had his way against SE Louisiana, completing 25 of 31 passes for 273 yards and three touchdowns in a dominant 56-10 victory. Nussmeier also added a rushing score for the Tigers, who will take on Ole Miss next weekend in a huge SEC showdown.

Jeremiah Smith #4 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates scoring a touchdown against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)

Smith and the Buckeyes had a bye this weekend and will return to action next weekend against Washington.

