2025 Heisman Watch: Dante Moore, Ty Simpson Make Statements

The Heisman Trophy race has a new leader, and he made a statement on Saturday night.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore led the Ducks to a program-defining win on the road against No. 3 Penn State. With previous leader John Mateer sustaining a multi-week injury, the Heisman conversation needed a new top dog. Moore stepped into that spotlight.

Alabama's Ty Simpson also asserted himself in the thick of things, guiding the Crimson Tide to a season-saving victory over Georgia. Jeremiah Smith and Ohio State stayed on top, while Fernando Mendoza and Indiana kept rolling.

Here's a look at our 2025 Heisman Watch following the fifth full Saturday of the season.

Dante Moore has thrown for 1,210 yards and 14 touchdowns as Oregon has gone undefeated through its first five games. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)

Moore led No. 6 Oregon to its biggest win of the season, a 30-24 overtime victory against No. 3 Penn State on the road. It was a grind-it-out battle, but Moore executed when it mattered, throwing for 248 yards and three touchdowns. The performance vaulted him to the top of the Heisman conversation and will certainly boost Oregon up the rankings.

Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama: +950

Ty Simpson has thrown for 1,138 yards and 11 touchdowns in his senior season at Alabama. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Simpson entered the Heisman conversation in a big way on Saturday, leading No. 17 Alabama to an upset victory over rival, No. 5 Georgia. Simpson threw for 276 yards and two touchdowns, and added another score on the ground.

Jeremiah Smith led all Buckeye pass-catchers on Saturday with eight catches for 81 yards and a touchdown. (Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

Smith and the Buckeyes made a statement on Saturday, going into Seattle and taking down Washington, 24-6. Smith put the Buckeyes' offense on his back, catching eight passes for 81 yards and a touchdown, despite being double-teamed throughout the game.

Fernando Mendoza has thrown for 1,208 yards and 16 touchdowns over five games this season. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Mendoza wasn’t as sharp as he was in last week’s win over Illinois, but he did enough to lift No. 11 Indiana to a 20-15 victory at Iowa. Playing in Iowa City is never easy, and Mendoza’s 233 yards and two touchdowns made for a solid performance.

Carson Beck has thrown for 972 yards and seven touchdowns over four games in 2025. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Beck and No. 2 Miami weren't in action on Saturday as the Hurricanes were on a bye week. They go on the road for a top-25 matchup against Florida State in Week 6.

Trinidad Chambliss, QB, Ole Miss: +1600

Trinidad Chambliss transferred to Ole Miss from Division II Ferris State. (Photo by Andy Altenburger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Chambliss entered the Heisman conversation after leading No. 13 Ole Miss to a 24-19 upset win over No. 4 LSU. It was a statement win for head coach Lane Kiffin, and Chambliss was at the center of the victory. He threw for 314 yards and a touchdown, and added 71 rushing yards on 14 carries.

