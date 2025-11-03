2025 College Football Week 11 Buzz: Nebraska's QB Ruled Out For Season

College football news is nonstop, and we're breaking it all down week by week this season.

Here's the latest on what's happening around college football entering Week 11:

Alabama suspends Kirkpatrick indefinitely

Alabama defensive back Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. has been suspended indefinitely following his arrest over the weekend, coach Kalen DeBoer said Monday.

Kirkpatrick was arrested Saturday on three counts of reckless endangerment and one count of attempting to elude and speeding. He was released from Tuscaloosa County Jail on a $1,500 bond.

"Unfortunately, with the information that I have at this time, I talked to Dre, and we need to indefinitely suspend him,' DeBoer said. 'He understands there are consequences that come with his actions."

Kirkpatrick, a sophomore and son of former Alabama defensive back and NFL veteran Dre Kirkpatrick, has eight tackles, including one for a loss, one pass defense and a forced fumble this season.

Nebraska's Dylan Raiola out for season

Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola will miss the rest of the season because of a lower right leg injury, coach Matt Rhule announced Sunday. Raiola was injured while getting sacked in the third quarter of the Cornhuskers' 21-17 loss to Southern California on Saturday night.

Freshman TJ Lateef played the final four possessions against the Trojans and would be the presumptive starter for Saturday night's game at UCLA.

Raiola has completed 72.4% of his passes for 2,000 yards and 18 touchdowns through nine games this season. He has been intercepted six times. ESPN reported that Raiola suffered a broken fibula.

The former five-star recruit was the highest-ranked recruit to sign with Nebraska and he has started all 22 games since his arrival. He got hurt when he went down in a pile and fumbled with the Huskers leading 14-6. He grabbed his lower right leg while athletic trainers tended to him. He was helped off the field, went to the medical tent and tried to jog on the sideline when he came out.

Devin Mockobee undergoes ankle surgery

Purdue running back Devin Mockobee will miss the rest of his final college season after undergoing ankle surgery late last week, coach Barry Odom announced Monday.

Mockobee finishes his career as the fourth-leading rusher in Boilermakers history, with 2,987 yards, trailing Mike Alstott, Kory Sheets and Otis Armstrong, a College Football Hall of Famer. Mockobee also ranks in the school's top 10 in carries with 630 and career 100-yard games with nine.

Odom said Mockobee injured his ankle late in an Oct. 25 loss to Rutgers. He was ruled out of last weekend's 21-16 loss at No. 21 Michigan following Friday's surgery.

Losing this season's leading rusher couldn't come at a worse time for the Boilermakers (2-7, 0-6 Big Ten). They are mired in a six-game losing streak and remain one of four winless teams in league play. Purdue's next chance to snap a school-record 15-game losing streak in conference games comes Saturday when it hosts No. 1 Ohio State (8-0, 5-0).

The Associated Press contributed to this report.