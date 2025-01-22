College Football 2025 College Football odds: Lines, spreads for marquee Week 1 matchups Published Jan. 22, 2025 1:36 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2024 college football season ended with Ohio State defeating Notre Dame to win the Playoff in its inaugural year of the 12-team format.

And while the Buckeyes are still on cloud nine, it's already time for fans to look ahead to next season.

With that in mind, let's dive into the odds for several marquee matchups on tap for Week 1 of the 2025 college football season, courtesy of FanDuel as of Jan. 22.

(All times, TV TBD)

SAT, AUG. 30

Texas @ Ohio State

Point spread: Ohio State -4.5 (Ohio State favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Texas covers)

Moneyline: Ohio State -176 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $15.68 total); Texas +146 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $24.60 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 51.5 points scored by both teams combined

What to know: Two teams that ended this season ranked in the top five, with Ohio State at No. 1 after winning the national title, and Texas at No. 4 after falling to OSU in the CFP semis. Ohio State is favored to repeat as champions, with superstar wide receiver Jeremiah Smith back in the fold. Both teams figure to have new starting QBs, highlighted by Arch Manning taking over the reins for Texas.

Notre Dame @ Miami (FL)

Point spread: Notre Dame -2.5 (Notre Dame favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Miami covers)

Moneyline: Notre Dame -128 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $17.81 total); Miami +106 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $20.60 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 53.5 points scored by both teams combined

What to know: Notre Dame finished this season ranked No. 2 and Miami landed at No. 18. The Fighting Irish will return a good chunk of its roster, and while the Hurricanes are losing projected No. 1 pick Cam Ward, they are replacing him with former Georgia QB Carson Beck. Not a bad transition under center.

LSU @ Clemson

Point spread: Clemson -2.5 (Clemson favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise LSU covers)

Moneyline: Clemson -137 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $17.30 total); LSU +114 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $21.40 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 56.5 points scored by both teams combined

What to know: Clemson made it into the College Football Playoff field this season after winning the ACC Championship Game, and finished the season ranked No. 14. LSU, however, did not finish in the top 25, losing three of its last five games with a chance to be one of the final 12 teams. Clemson QB Cade Klubnik threw for 3,639 yards, 36 TDs and just six interceptions. He's back for the Tigers, which is good news for that program.

Alabama @ vs. Florida State

Point spread: Alabama -8.5 (Alabama favored to win by more than 8.5 points, otherwise Florida State covers)

Moneyline: Alabama -350 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $12.86 total); Florida State +260 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $36 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 51.5 points scored by both teams combined

What to know: Florida State was a trainwreck last season, going 2-11 just a year after going 13-0 and winning the ACC. It will need to do something new at quarterback. Meanwhile, Alabama thought it should have been in the College Football Playoff but barely missed the cut, via costly losses to Vanderbilt and Oklahoma. The Crimson Tide finished the year ranked No. 17. It will be Year 2 for Kalen DeBoer and the pressure appears to be on just that fast.

