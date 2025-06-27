College Football 2025 CFB Predictions, Picks: Back Penn State To Surpass Win Total Updated Jun. 27, 2025 3:04 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The college football season will be here before you know it.

I usually dive into the deep end of the pigskin pool immediately after the NBA Finals and Stanley Cup Finals are finito, so here we are.

There aren’t many moves I’m ready to make for Week 1 yet — I do love Over 54.5 total points in the Miami-Notre Dame — but I’ve done a good amount of work on regular season win totals and the power conference betting markets.

Here are three future bets I like right now.

Clemson to win ACC

There aren’t many higher on the Tigers than me.

I’m far from a "Clemson guy," but Dabo Swinney’s offense is loaded with skill and speed, and the Tigers have a first-round quarterback in Cade Klubnik. Sure, it’s a younger group of skill position guys, but the talent is serious. And you already know there are four or five NFL players on defense.

The ACC should be a two-horse race between Clemson and Miami, another team that’s got gobs and gobs of talent. I currently have Clemson 4.5 points better on a neutral and that number might grow during the season.

You’ll have a nice middle shot if the Tigers are better than the market believes, and they are touchdown favorites or so in the ACC title game.

PICK: Clemson (+120) to win ACC

Penn State Over 10.5 wins

A few people that I respect believe this is the most complete team James Franklin has ever had in Happy Valley. Obviously, that phrase gets overused in sports, but it’s pretty difficult to disagree in this specific situation.

The defense could be better than last year’s and Penn State added a couple of legit receivers from the portal to go along with its returning quarterback Drew Allar, top two running backs and offensive coordinator. Stability is not an issue.

One bettor flashed me a $5,000 ticket on Penn State to win the whole enchilada at 9/1. It’ll pay $45,000 if it comes home. I certainly respect the play but just can’t get there. My issue is that Franklin seems to find a way to flub a major decision in the biggest games. It’s cruel, but fair.

I’m pumping the brakes on a Big Ten title or national championship, believing it’s a better bet to back the Nittany Lions to reach 11 wins.

PICK: Penn State (+120) Over 10.5 wins

Kalen DeBoer & James Franklin in Klatt’s coaching pressure index

Notre Dame Under 10.5 wins

My "Bet Sweats" co-host Joe Ostrowski and I bet Notre Dame to win the national title at 10-1 a week before the College Football Playoff.

We rode the wave over Indiana, Georgia and Penn State only to see the Irish get shoved against Ohio State in the championship game.

Right size, wrong shape.

The Irish are likely handing the keys on offense to freshman quarterback CJ Carr, a kid who is decidedly less experienced than transfers Sam Hartman and Riley Leonard were the last two seasons. And if Carr doesn’t win the job, sophomore Kenny Minchey doesn’t have much seasoning either.

Notre Dame will run the ball a ton and their defense will carry the load for most games, but I can’t ignore the quarterback youth or the schedule. And games against Miami, Texas A&M, Arkansas and USC are no walks in the park.

PICK: Notre Dame (-140) Under 10.5 wins

Sam Panayotovich is a sports betting analyst for FOX Sports and the BetMGM Network. He previously worked for WGN Radio, NBC Sports and VSiN. Follow him on Twitter @spshoot.

