College Football
2024 N.C. State football predictions: Ranked No. 30 by RJ Young
College Football

2024 N.C. State football predictions: Ranked No. 30 by RJ Young

Published Aug. 11, 2024 5:56 p.m. ET
RJ Young
RJ Young
FOX Sports National College Football Analyst

North Carolina State Wolfpack ranking: 30/134

[Check out RJ Young's ultimate 134 college football rankings here]

Conference ranking: 4th in Atlantic Coast (+650 to win conference)
Teams ahead of them: Arkansas (29), Kentucky (28), Wisconsin (27), Miami (26), Iowa State (25)
Teams behind them: Nebraska (31), SMU (32), Maryland (33), Texas Tech (34), Louisville (35)

[North Carolina State 2024 schedule]

ADVERTISEMENT

RJ's take: Perhaps the most underrated coach in the entire ACC — if not on a short list across the country — Dave Doeren is synonymous with winning. In 13 years, he’s had just two losing seasons and won seven or more games 11 times. But one of the reasons Doeren’s name doesn’t get dropped for a better head-coaching spot than N.C. State and doesn’t come up when folks are getting fired is he has an ability to either start fast or close fast. He rarely has a team that can play at a high level all year.

In 2023, NC State started 4-3 before winning five in a row to close out the regular season. With Clemson and Tennessee making up two of their first four opponents, it might be a close fast kind of year in Raleigh but I’d be shocked if N.C. State didn’t finish with seven, eight or even nine wins, because that’s kind of what they do. They’ve only failed to win seven games once in the Doeren era and have never won 10.

North Carolina State Win Total Odds: Over 8.5 (-130) Under 8.5 (+110)

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]


 

share
Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Deion Sanders combative in media session: 'I don't have time for this foolishness'

Deion Sanders combative in media session: 'I don't have time for this foolishness'

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and Tournaments2024 Summer Olympics Image 2024 Summer Olympics2024 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2024 NFL Preseason Schedule2024 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2024 MLB Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes