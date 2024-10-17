College Football 2024 College Football Week 8 predictions, best bets by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica Published Oct. 17, 2024 2:16 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

"Bear Bets" are real wagers that Chris "The Bear" Fallica is actually making.

College football Week 8 is here!

Just like last year, we are going to do weekly picks posts and have a gambling show .

As always, I look forward to sharing my best football bets and gambling nuggets (Bear Bytes) with you all throughout the season.

So, if you are looking to throw a few bucks down on the big games, I've got you covered.

Let's have some fun and, hopefully, make some money.

Here are my favorite wagers for Week 7.

Record:

Last Week: 2-3

Season: 18-22

(All times ET)

SATURDAY, OCT. 19

Charlotte @ No. 25 Navy (3:30 p.m., CBSSN)

Purely a situational play, as Navy has a big game with Notre Dame next week. I can easily see the Midshipmen kind of going through the motions this week, as next week is the game they have to win to have any chance at a College Football Playoff berth.

PICK: Charlotte (+17) to lose by fewer than 17 points, or win outright

Nebraska @ No. 16 Indiana (noon, FOX/FOX Sports App)

Indiana îs undefeated and untested. It's the latter that worries me a bit here. Sure, it's great to be winning big, but Nebraska is a big step up from FIU, Maryland, Northwestern, Charlotte, UCLA and Western Illinois. None have a winning record and most have an FCS win to prop their record to .500. It's a massive weekend in Bloomington, with Big Noon Kickoff in town and the official start of basketball season as well. Nebraska’s defense shut down one high-powered offense this year in Colorado and I think it can do at least enough here to hang within a TD.

PICK: Nebraska (+6.5) to lose by fewer than 6.5 points, or win outright

CFB Week 8 Best Bets: Rutgers vs. UCLA, Charlotte vs. Navy

Ball State @ Vanderbilt (7 p.m., SECN+/ESPN+)

In the last three games, Vandy has nearly pulled off a road upset of Missouri (losing in OT), beat Alabama and upset Kentucky in Lexington. Next week the Commodores host No. 1 Texas. QB Diego Pavia isnt 100 percent. Its only human nature to fall a bit flat in a total rotten sandwich game against a bad Ball State team. Vandy will win, but I don't want to lay close to four TDs.

PICK: Ball State (+25.5) to lose by fewer than 25.5 points, or win outright

No. 24 Michigan @ No. 22 Illinois (3:30 p.m., CBS/Paramount+)

Illinois gave the Bear Bets crew a CLV trophy to throw in the dumpster last week, as we beat the line by six points and then the Illini nearly lost to lowly Purdue after jumping out to a 27-3 lead. This sounds crazy, but i’m not sure the Michigan offense will have the same success against Illinois' defense because of a total lack of QB mobility — unless, of course, they surprise us all and play Alex Orji. Luke Altmeyer’s play has taken a huge step forward this year and I even hinted last week that Illinois might be looking a bit ahead to this one. Not sure if it did at all, but it survived a brutal defensive effort and now is catching points against a Michigan team that I’m not sure can score.

PICK: Illinois (+3.5) to lose by fewer than 3.5 points, or win outright

Hawaii @ Washington State (3:30 p.m., CW Network)

Wazzu needed a late pick-six to beat Fresno State last week, in a game where the Cougars didn't have 300 total yards. Each of their last three games have been one-score wins, so I’m not sure the Cougars are equipped right now to blow someone out, even a lowly Hawaii team playing on the mainland.

PICK: Hawaii (+19) to lose by fewer than 19 points, or win outright

Oregon and Ohio State in Joel Klatt’s top 5 teams in the Big Ten

TCU @ Utah (10:30 p.m., ESPN)

This number has been dropping, and I’m not sure why. TCU is terrible in the red zone, can’t stop anyone on the ground and turns the ball over at an alarming rate. Utah lost last week because Cam Rising wasn't good. And now Rising is gone. I think the drama and uncertainty of the whole "will he, won't he" act on Rising’s status wore on the Utes and I think we’ll see the best game of the year from Utah this week. That 2022 CFP title game appearance by TCU seems like eons ago, and feels flukier and flukier by the game.

PICK: Utah (-4) to win by more than 4 points

UNDERDOGS TO PLAY ON ML

Florida State +135

Louisville +175

South Carolina +120

Illinois +160

Georgia +165

Arkansas +115

Nebraska +205

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He’s a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @ chrisfallica .

