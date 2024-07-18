College Football 2024 college football uniform tracker: Oregon drops throwback-style jersey Published Jul. 18, 2024 3:34 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Oregon Ducks are one of the latest college football teams to unveil their new jerseys for the upcoming 2024 season, releasing photos of the throwback-style jersey on July 18.

Here's a look at some of the newest uniforms from around the league.

The reveal video for the "Gang Green" uniform combination — honoring the 1990s teams that went by the same moniker — featured Oregon legend Alex Molden and current Ducks linebacker Jestin Jacobs.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new uniforms, which are the second combination from their new "Generation O" series, are primarily green and yellow, bringing the "O" helmet back into the rotation. Yellow wings flank a green "O" logo along the front of the jersey collar, and the more modern Duck logo appears on the shoulders. The green jersey is complemented by yellow names and numbers, per The Oregonian.

This combination is expected to be one of the primary uniforms this season for Oregon, which is entering the Big Ten this season.

The Vols have unveiled the "Volunteer State" edition of their "Smokey Grey" series, which includes a gray home uniform that reads "Tennessee" on the front. It will be the first home uniform in program history to feature the state's name, as opposed to the traditional "power T" logo, on the front of the jersey.

The state flag is featured prominently on the uniform, with references to the flag's three stars on the shoulder, pants and back of the helmet. Tennessee will swap its customary orange jerseys for the gray one Saturday this season, per ESPN.

The Broncos have a handful of looks for next season, as they plan to sport updated blue, black and white jerseys this fall.

The design elements featured on previous uniforms remain the same, including a blue collar that includes the wordmark "Blue Collar" on each jersey, and the Broncos will have a whopping 64 different possible combinations, the school announced.

The Rebels' alternate road uniform this season features a new white jersey with powder blue stripes and numbers with red logo accents that will be paired with white pants and a white helmet. The release video featured star wideout Tre Harris.

The Golden Gophers' new uniforms for the upcoming season feature Minnesota's traditional colors of maroon and gold and include a white uniform for road games. Minnesota will also keep its current alternate black uniforms as an option.

The most significant changes are the addition of shoulder stripes to the jerseys and stripes on the side of the pants. Plus, the maroon jerseys will feature gold numbers — a change from the previous maroon jerseys with white numbering.

The state outline will be on the outside collar of all three jerseys, while the team's rallying call of Ski-U-Mah on the inside of the collar. The iconic Block M will remain on the front of the jersey, and the Big Ten logo will be on the right chest.

Among the standout uniforms the Mountaineers will be sporting next season is the black-on-black "Coal Rush" alternates.

"In developing our new uniforms, it was important for us to incorporate our rich history and tradition with modern technology," Vice President and Director of Athletics Wren Baker said. "We also wanted people instantly to recognize that the West Virginia Mountaineers were playing. I believe our design team and equipment staff along with our partners at Nike did a great job with these uniforms."

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience College Football

share