College Football 2024 College Football title odds, picks: Best futures bets for next season Published Jan. 10, 2024 12:55 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Michigan Wolverines and their fans are still celebrating the school's first college football national championship since 1997.

But, for bettors, it's never too early to think about wagers for next season.

Sportsbooks have already released next year's title odds, with the Georgia Bulldogs opening up as the favorites to win it all.

So, are there any teams worth throwing down a few bucks on this early?

ADVERTISEMENT

FOX Sports' Chris "The Bear" Fallica and Jason McIntyre have a couple of bets they already like.

Let's dive into The Bear and JMac's never-too-early futures bets to make now.

The Bear's pick: Georgia +350

I think people will look at their schedule and be like,"'Oh, you've got road games at Alabama, Texas and Ole Miss." As long as they don't lose all three, they're getting into the expanded field. They're going to be in.

They were the best team in the country this year; they just happened to lose a game at the wrong time. They're going to be better next year. I don't think you'll see 4-to-1 [odds] at any point next year. So yeah, I have to tie up money for a year, but I think I put enough on it to make it worth it.

I think Georgia will win the national title next year.

PICK: Georgia (+350) to win 2024-25 College Football National Championship

RELATED: 2024 Heisman odds: Ewers, Beck, Milroe favorites

JMac's pick: Georgia +350

We're at the point right now in college football that you should just have Georgia futures every year. That's how good, loaded and rolling this program is.

QB Carson Beck is among the best in the country and a Heisman favorite.

There are three huge games for the Bulldogs before Halloween: at home against Clemson and on the road at Alabama and Texas. If they go 2-1 or 3-0 in those games, they'll likely get a first-round bye in the 12-team playoff, and their odds will shrink.

PICK: Georgia (+350) to win 2024-25 College Football National Championship

JMac's long-shot bet: Tennessee +4500

Sure, you could go with Ohio State — a team that might win the title — but if you want to take a big swing, consider the Vols.

The SEC will get between three and five teams in the playoff, and don't rule out six.

The Vols have a very good young QB in Nico Iamaleava , and although he has just one college start, he was a top QB in the 2023 class. He's also weirdly at +1500 to win the Heisman.

This offense will be powerful under coach Josh Heupel.

PICK: Tennessee (+4500) to win 2024-25 College Football National Championship

Are you considering making an early wager on the 2024-25 college football season? Stay with FOX Sports for the latest on college football and other sports.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

share