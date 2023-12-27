College Football 2024-25 College Football championship odds: Georgia, Alabama favored Published Dec. 27, 2023 5:22 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2023-24 College Football Playoff semifinals are on the horizon — but it's never too early to look ahead to next season, right?

The CFP will expand to 12 teams next season, and sportsbooks are already dropping odds on the national title favorites for the 2024-25 season.

Let's take a look at the six current favorites at FanDuel Sportsbook, as well as what to know about each team.

GEORGIA BULLDOGS

2023-24 finish: Capital One Orange Bowl vs. Florida State, Saturday

2024-25 title odds: +480

What to know for next season: Top quarterback recruit Dylan Raiola flipping to Nebraska hurts. But at talent-rich Georgia, it's a minor flesh wound at worst, as the Bulldogs continue to stock the roster with four- and five-star players. The Bulldogs offset the loss to Raiola by nabbing Florida running back Trevor Etienne in the portal. Etienne, who has run for 1,472 yards in two seasons for the Gators, is the younger brother of Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne. Also, QB Carson Beck announced he would return for his fifth season after throwing for 3,738 yards and 22 touchdown. Coach Kirby Smart is bringing in the top recruiting class (29 commits), including the No. 1 cornerback (Ellis Robinson IV) and No. 1 linebacker (Justin Williams), according to 247Sports.

ALABAMA CRIMSON TIDE

2023-24 finish: Rose Bowl Game vs. Michigan, Monday (CFP semifinals)

2024-25 title odds: +550

What to know for next season: Nick Saban keeps rolling along, as the Tide had the fourth-ranked recruiting class, getting commitments from three five-star players — including QB Julian Sayin, the No. 2 prospect — and 12 four stars. Five-star Jaylen Mbakwe is expected to move from quarterback to the secondary. Speaking of quarterback, starting QB Jalen Milroe is returning after finishing sixth in the voting for the Heisman Trophy. He was briefly benched last season but starred in the SEC Championship Game win over Georgia, earning MVP honors. A tough but favorable schedule — five top-20 opponents but four of them come to Tuscaloosa — awaits.

OHIO STATE BUCKEYES

2023-24 finish: Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic vs. Missouri, Friday

2024-25 title odds: +600

What to know for next season: Buckeyes backers are seeing red, as Ohio State has lost three in a row to rival Michigan. Then, starting quarterback Kyle McCord transferred to Syracuse. Freshman Lincoln Kienholz, five-star recruit Air Noland and Devin Brown — who is slated to start the Cotton Bowl — are expected to compete for the starting job during camp. The Buckeyes restocked the shelves with the nation's No. 4 recruiting class, including five, five-star recruits, tops in the nation. The gem of the recruiting class is receiver Jeremiah Smith, the nation's No. 1 recruit. Williams has the third-highest recruiting score for a Buckeyes signee, behind quarterbacks Quinn Ewers (who transferred to Texas) and Terrelle Pryor. The Buckeyes did get bad news on the recruiting front when receiver Jeremiah McClellan flipped his commitment from Ohio State to Oregon.

Will No. 2 Washington defeat No. 3 Texas, No. 4 Alabama upset No. 1 Michigan?

TEXAS LONGHORNS

2023-24 finish: Allstate Sugar Bowl vs. Washington, Monday (CFP semifinals)

2024-25 title odds: +850

What to know for next season: Texas is in great shape, because its quarterback room appears to be in great shape. But how long will it last? Sophomore QB Quinn Ewers will surely return to the fold next season, after leading the Longhorns to a CFP berth this season, throwing for 3,161 yards, 21 touchdowns and just six interceptions in the process. However, his backup is no regular backup — it's Arch Manning, the top quarterback recruit in the country in 2023. Manning will be entering his sophomore season, while Ewers enters his junior year. Either the Longhorns will face a QB dilemma next season, or they will be set up nicely for years to come.

MICHIGAN WOLVERINES

2023-24 finish: Rose Bowl Game vs. Alabama, Monday (CFP semifinals)

2024-25 title odds: +1000

What to know for next season: In Michigan, it's all about coach Jim Harbaugh. If he stays at UM, he will enter his 10th season as coach of his alma mater with an 84-25 overall record. He's lost one conference game and three games overall in the past three seasons, and for the third-straight season, has guided the Wolverines to the College Football Playoff. Not bad, eh? However, the NFL is always calling when it comes to Harbaugh, who was suspended three games this season. Could it be the Chargers for Harbaugh? FOX Sports NFC West writer Eric Williams has him as the top candidate to take his coaching talents to Los Angeles.

OREGON DUCKS

2023-24 finish: Vrbo Fiesta Bowl vs. Liberty, Monday

2024-25 title odds: +1100

What to know for next season: Will the Ducks have a quarterback controversy next season? Probably not, but both Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel and UCLA QB Dante Moore transferred to Oregon after the season. Gabriel started 24 regular-season games for the Sooners over the past two seasons, completing 66% of his passes and throwing for 6,828 yards, 55 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. It will be his sixth year playing college football, after he spent three years at UCF and two at OU. Moore started nine games as a freshman for UCLA, completing 53.5% of his passes for 1,610 yards, 11 TDs and nine INTs.

THE NEXT SIX

LSU Tigers: +1400

Florida State Seminoles: +1900

Notre Dame Fighting Irish: +2200

Clemson Tigers: +2500

Texas A&M Aggies: +2600

Penn State Nittany Lions: +2600

