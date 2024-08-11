College Football 2024 Boston College football predictions: Ranked No. 85 by RJ Young Updated Aug. 11, 2024 5:52 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Boston College Golden Eagles Ranking: 85/134

Conference ranking: 13th in ACC (+15000 to win conference)

Teams ahead of them: Wyoming (84), Washington (83), Michigan State (82), Syracuse (81), Toledo (80)

Teams behind them: Wake Forest (86), Illinois (87), Purdue (88), Virginia (89), Air Force (90)

RJ's take: When Jeff Hafley cried uncle and left a head-coaching gig in the Power 4 to be an assistant with the Green Bay Packers, I did not expect Bill O’Brien to leave what is one of the best assistant jobs in the sport at Ohio State to become head coach at BC.

But by now we should know that some guys want to be head coaches. Some guys want to be assistants. Some guys want their jobs to be easy. No one will accuse O’Brien of that. Not after he took on the Penn State head coaching job after the university was rocked by a sexual assault scandal. And now he’s at a BC that ain’t bad, but the Eagles’ 7-6 record felt like an over-performance in 2023.

BC’s strength of schedule, according to the 2023 opponents’ winning percentage, ranks inside the top 25. And that’s with Duquesne figured in. But with Thomas Casteel Jr. at QB and Treshaun Ward at RB alongside true freshman and First Team All-Namer Turbo Richard, O’Brien should have a backfield capable of running the ball.

Boston College Win Total Odds: Over 5 (+110) Under 5 (-130)

