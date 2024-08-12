College Football
2024 Big Ten Football Schedule: How to watch Week 1, dates, times, TV channels
2024 Big Ten Football Schedule: How to watch Week 1, dates, times, TV channels

Published Aug. 12, 2024

The 2024 Big Ten season kicks off with a fresh lineup as four new teams join the conference. While the landscape has changed with Oregon, UCLA, USC and Washington on the scene, the intense competition within the Big Ten remains. Week 1 will provide an early look at how these new additions impact the conference, as well as how returning teams stack up against each other.

Keep reading for details on how to watch the opening week of Big Ten football, including dates, times, channels, and more. 

Where can I watch Big Ten football games? What channel will they be on?

Big Ten football games will be spread across various broadcast and cable networks, including FOX, FS1, BTN, CBS and NBC.

The Big Ten Football Championship Game will air on CBS.

How can I stream Big Ten football or watch without cable?

Games airing on FOX, FS1 or BTN can also be streamed on FOXSports.com or the FOX Sports app. Games on CBS will be available on Paramount+. Games on NBC can be streamed on Peacock.

Streaming services like YouTube TV and FuboTV can also be used to stream games.

How can I watch Big Ten football for free?

If you have an over-the-air antenna that picks up your local channels, you can watch games on FOX, NBC or CBS for free.

2024 Big Ten Schedule:

(All times Eastern)

Week 1

Thursday, August 29

Friday, August 30

Saturday, August 31

Sunday, September 1

