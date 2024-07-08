2024-25 College Football odds: How will Texas, Oklahoma fare in the SEC?
Arguably the best conference in college football, the Southeastern Conference, will add two big names next season, as Texas and Oklahoma will bring the Red River Showdown to the SEC.
Texas went 12-1 a season ago before losing 37-31 to Washington in the College Football Playoff semifinals.
The Longhorns also showed their mettle with a Week 2 road win over Alabama last season.
In addition, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian has SEC experience, having coached under Nick Saban at Alabama for two seasons. Texas will also have Heisman hopeful Quinn Ewers back at quarterback.
Texas currently has the third-shortest odds to win the national title at +750.
Let's take a look at the complete SEC title odds
Georgia: +200 (bet $10 to win $30 total)
Texas: +320 (bet $10 to win $42 total)
Ole Miss: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)
Alabama: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)
LSU: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)
Tennessee: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)
Missouri: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)
Texas A&M: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)
Oklahoma: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)
Auburn: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)
Kentucky: +10000: (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)
Florida: +12000: (bet $10 to win $1,210 total)
South Carolina: +15000: (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)
Arkansas: +20000: (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)
Mississippi State: +30000: (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)
Vanderbilt: +100000: (bet $10 to win $10,010 total)
In terms of Oklahoma, sportsbooks do not have nearly as much confidence in the Sooners as they enter the SEC.
Head coach Brent Venables is entering his third season at the helm. After struggling to a 6-7 season in Year 1, Venables led the Sooners to a 10-3 mark and No. 15 finish in the final AP Poll of 2023.
However, star QB Dillon Gabriel transferred to Oregon. Jackson Arnold — a former five-star recruit who was the No. 4 QB recruit in his 2023 class — is expected to start under center next season.
2024-25 College Football odds: Best early Power Four conference futures bets
What to know about 'College Football 25': A deep dive into Dynasty Mode unveiled
EA Sports 'College Football 25': Tracking CFB stars who will be in the game
2024 college football schedule breakdown: Most compelling non-conference games
10 Biggest College Football Stadiums: Michigan Stadium, Ohio State and more
Deion Sanders, Colorado, are a betting enigma, but that's where power ratings help
Bettors are all over Colorado's Travis Hunter to win the Heisman Trophy
Utah State firing football coach Blake Anderson, 2 other staffers after Title IX review
