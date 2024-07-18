College Football 2024-25 College Football odds: Bettors backing Dillon Gabriel to win Heisman Updated Jul. 18, 2024 1:29 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

After transferring from Oklahoma, Dillon Gabriel will enter his sixth season of college football and is set to be the starting quarterback for an Oregon squad that's among the few favorites to win the national title in 2024.

Gabriel has been one of the best QBs in college football over the last few seasons. He threw for 3,660 yards, 30 touchdowns and six interceptions to go with 12 rushing touchdowns at Oklahoma last season, leading the Sooners to a 9-3 record.

Gabriel will join an already elite Oregon offense that averaged 44.2 points per game a season ago. The Ducks will bring back wide receivers Tez Johnson and Traeshon Holden.

And with that, bettors have high expectations for Gabriel next season, as there has been more money wagered on him than any other player to win the Heisman trophy.

According to BetMGM, 13.6% of all money wagered on the Heisman has been on the Oregon QB, posing the third-biggest liability for sportsbooks.

Gabriel is currently the co-favorite to win the Heisman, tied with Georgia QB Carson Beck at +800.

In an interview with USA today, Gabriel expressed his excitement about being in Eugene for his final collegiate season.

"I knew the opportunity talking to coach Lanning, and kind of what it all presented. It was really a no-brainer. With everyone coming back and knowing what was coming in as well, it was a no-brainer, and a lot of fun."

Gabriel described his strong relationship with Marcus Mariota and the influence it had on him joining the Ducks.

"It was huge. It’s someone you always look up to, and as a quarterback from Hawaii, that was someone we always watched. I loved turning on the TV and being able to watch him when I was younger. Now, having the relationship that we’ve had and just being able to text back and forth. That’s something as a little kid I’ll always smile and never take for granted. I’d say in the decision process it was cool to have that and be able to talk through it together.

Gabriel will look to join his mentor as the only Duck to ever win the Heisman. Mariota won the award back in 2014.

