College Football 2023 college football odds: Iowa Hawkeyes hit Under again, win 10-7 Updated Nov. 4, 2023 7:34 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Iowa bettors who played the Under in the Over/Under cashed in again as the Hawkeyes beat Northwestern 10-7 on Saturday at Wrigley Field in Chicago.

How low can the Hawkeyes go? A record O/U line wasn't low enough.

The O/U opened at 29.5 combined points, a record low for a college football game. It broke the record of 30.5, which was set for the Oct. 21 game against Minnesota (the Golden Gophers won 12-10).

RELATED: Best signs from Texas vs. Kansas State

ADVERTISEMENT

The Iowa-Northwestern O/U ended up closing at 30.5 after betting action came in on the Over.

The Hawkeyes have now hit the Under four games in a row. The scoring slump cost offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz his job after the bye last week.

For the season, the Hawkeyes have hit the Under seven times.

Despite the record offensive struggles, the Hawkeyes are 7-2 overall, 4-2 in Big Ten play. Despite scoring just 81 points this season, Iowa leads the Big Ten West Division.

Northwestern fell to 4-5, 2-4.

After a scoreless first half which had 110 yards of total offense and 10 punts, Iowa opened the scoring on Deacon Hill's 2-yard touchdown pass to Addison Ostrenga in the third quarter following a blocked punt.

The Wildcats threatened to score midway through the fourth quarter but were turned away on fourth-and-goal from the Iowa 1 after having first-and-goal from the 2.

Northwestern tied it on Brendan Sullivan's 5-yard TD pass to Cam Johnson with 1:50 to go.

Iowa pulled out the win on Drew Stevens' 52-yard field goal with 14 seconds remaining.

The Hawkeyes return to action when the Rutgers Scarlet Knights visit Iowa City on Nov. 11.

Do you think the Hawkeyes will end their Under streak against Rutgers? Follow FOX Sports for the latest in college football and other sports.

share