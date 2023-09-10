College Football
2023 College Football Bad Beats: 35-second span sinks Texas Tech bettors
Published Sep. 10, 2023 1:04 a.m. ET

Bettors who backed Texas Tech on the moneyline or took the 6.5 points were in good shape late in the fourth quarter against No. 13 Oregon on Saturday night on FOX.

It all unraveled in less than a minute, though, as the Ducks rallied for a 38-30 victory in front of a stunned crowd in Lubbock, Texas.

The Red Raiders, quarterbacked by Oregon transfer Tyler Shough, led 27-18 heading into the final period.

But a decision to go for it on fourth down early in the fourth quarter — a move that failed — helped doom Tech bettors.

Here's a look at the frantic finish:

The Ducks scored a touchdown 13 seconds into the fourth quarter to cut the deficit to two points.

On the Red Raiders' next possession, they faced fourth-and-2 from their own 33 with just over 13 minutes left. Second-year head coach Joey McGuire decided to go for it.

Shough tried a quarterback run from the shotgun. The Ducks' defense swarmed like they wanted to send a message to their former teammate, and Shough was stuffed for no gain.

The teams traded field goals as Tech led 30-28.

Oregon chewed up four minutes of game clock, then Camden Lewis kicked a 34-yard field goal with 70 seconds left for a 31-30 lead, the fifth lead change of the game.

Tech bettors who took the 6.5 points were still looking at cashing in, pending a disaster.

Disaster struck.

Shough, under duress, was intercepted by linebacker Jeffrey Bassa, who returned it 45 yards for a pick-six with 35 seconds left.

Poof! Tech wasn't covering. The Ducks scored 10 points in 35 seconds to ruin the night for Red Raiders bettors.

To further torment those poor souls, Texas Tech had one final chance, but Shough's desperation heave was intercepted in the end zone as time expired.

