College Basketball Zuby Ejiofor's last-second jumper lifts St. John's past Providence, 72-70 Published Dec. 20, 2024 11:37 p.m. ET

Zuby Ejiofor led St. John's with 19 points, including the game-winning jump shot with one second left, and the Red Storm knocked off Providence, 72-70, on Friday night.

Ejiofor also contributed 10 rebounds for the Red Storm (10-2, 2-0 Big East Conference). Deivon Smith scored 17 points, going 8 of 15 from the field. RJ Luis shot 5 for 13 (0 for 4 from 3-point range) and 6 of 11 from the free-throw line to finish with 16 points.

Bensley Joseph led the Friars (7-6, 1-1) in scoring, finishing with 17 points and eight rebounds. Jayden Pierre added 16 points for Providence. Wesley Cardet Jr. also had 10 points.

Kadary Richmond scored eight points in the first half and St. John's went into the break trailing 42-29. Ejiofor scored 12 second-half points, including their game-winning shot.

St. John's next plays Saturday against Delaware at home, and Providence will host Marquette on Tuesday.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

