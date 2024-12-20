College Basketball
Zuby Ejiofor's last-second jumper lifts St. John's past Providence, 72-70
College Basketball

Zuby Ejiofor's last-second jumper lifts St. John's past Providence, 72-70

Published Dec. 20, 2024 11:37 p.m. ET

Zuby Ejiofor led St. John's with 19 points, including the game-winning jump shot with one second left, and the Red Storm knocked off Providence, 72-70, on Friday night.

Ejiofor also contributed 10 rebounds for the Red Storm (10-2, 2-0 Big East Conference). Deivon Smith scored 17 points, going 8 of 15 from the field. RJ Luis shot 5 for 13 (0 for 4 from 3-point range) and 6 of 11 from the free-throw line to finish with 16 points.

Bensley Joseph led the Friars (7-6, 1-1) in scoring, finishing with 17 points and eight rebounds. Jayden Pierre added 16 points for Providence. Wesley Cardet Jr. also had 10 points.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kadary Richmond scored eight points in the first half and St. John's went into the break trailing 42-29. Ejiofor scored 12 second-half points, including their game-winning shot.

St. John's next plays Saturday against Delaware at home, and Providence will host Marquette on Tuesday.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
College Basketball
share
Get more from College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: USC's JuJu Watkins stoked to face UConn's Paige Bueckers: 'It's going to be a great one'

USC's JuJu Watkins stoked to face UConn's Paige Bueckers: 'It's going to be a great one'

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and Tournaments2024 NFL Power Rankings Image 2024 NFL Power RankingsNFL Scores NFL ScoresSuper Bowl 2025 image Super Bowl 20252024 NFL Playoff Bracket Image 2024 NFL Playoff Bracket
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes