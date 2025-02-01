College Basketball
USC snaps No. 7 Michigan State's 13-game win streak with 70-64 upset
College Basketball

USC snaps No. 7 Michigan State's 13-game win streak with 70-64 upset

Published Feb. 1, 2025 7:14 p.m. ET

Desmond Claude scored 19, Wesley Yates III had 15 and USC upset No. 7 Michigan State, 70-64, on Saturday afternoon, snapping the Spartans 13-game winning streak.

Chibuzo Agbo added 14 points for the Trojans (13-8, 5-5 Big Ten), who led the entire game. It was their first win against a top 10 team since beating then fifth-ranked Arizona last March.

Michigan State trailed 65-61 and was looking to make it a one-possession game, but was called for a shot clock violation with 39.3 seconds remaining.

Off the inbound, USC's Saint Thomas threw a cross court pass to Yates, who dunked it to put the Trojans up six.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jeremy Fears Jr. had 12 points and Jaden Akins 11 for the Spartans (18-3, 9-1). The 13-game run was tied for Michigan State's longest win streak since 2018-19.

Takeaways

Michigan State: The Spartans came into the game leading the nation in fast-break points (18.5 per game), but were held to nine.

USC: The Trojans got the win despite being the visitors at times in their own building. Michigan State had a large contingent at the Galen Center. USC first-year coach Eric Musselman has remarked a couple of times during conference home games about the crowd disparity.

Key moment

Michigan State got within 55-52 with 8:37 remaining on a 3-pointer by Akins, but USC countered with a 10-4 run to get back some breathing room.

Key stat

USC led 35-32 at halftime. It was the first time Michigan State had trailed after 20 minutes since being down by three points against Memphis at the Maui Invitational on Nov. 26, which was the Spartans' last loss before Saturday. The Trojans are 10-2 when leading at the half.

Up next

Both teams have road games Tuesday. Michigan State is at UCLA while USC travels to Northwestern.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
College Basketball
Michigan State Spartans
USC Trojans
share
Get more from College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Big East basketball reset: What's wrong with UConn? Key to success for Marquette?

Big East basketball reset: What's wrong with UConn? Key to success for Marquette?

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and TournamentsSuper Bowl 2025 image Super Bowl 2025Daytona 500 Image Daytona 500
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes