UConn's Dan Hurley sports same game-day outfit, including lucky dragon underwear

Published Mar. 31, 2023 6:05 p.m. ET

Sports and superstitions go hand in hand. While there are plenty of documented cases of this through the years — Michael Jordan wearing his lucky UNC shorts under his Bulls uniform, anyone? — certain superstitious acts are undoubtedly stranger than others.

Look no further than UConn men's basketball coach Dan Hurley, who has helped guide the Huskies to a spot in the Final Four, the program’s first appearance since 2014.

In a New York Post story this week, Hurley confirmed he has been wearing — and yes, also washing — the same clothes throughout the NCAA Tournament, right down to the same pair of lucky game-day underwear. The Huskies kicked off their Final Four run earlier this month with a victory over Iona, and Hurley’s pair of red underwear emblazoned with cartoon dragons have been there every step of the way.

"They're like underoos for adults," Hurley's wife, Andrea, told the Post.

According to the Post, Hurley has also worn the same navy suit, navy socks, checkered dress shirt and Prada dress shoes every game this tournament. Both of his assistant coaches — Kimani Young and Luke Murray — have also adopted the same wardrobe routine throughout the team’s tournament run.

So, how exactly does Hurley make sure his clothes are washed and laundered when he’s constantly on the road? The UConn coach travels to tournaments with a portable washing machine, which is a Christmas gift he received from his son, Danny.

[2023 Final Four: The making of a UConn scoring machine]

The superstition appears to be working for the 50-year-old head coach, as his Huskies have enjoyed a dominant run through the tournament up to this point, outscoring opponents by an average of 22.5 points per contest. They will battle Miami on Saturday night with a spot in the national championship game on the line.

