College Basketball
Trey Green scores 23 points to help Xavier knock off Providence, 85-65
College Basketball

Trey Green scores 23 points to help Xavier knock off Providence, 85-65

Published Jan. 13, 2024 5:54 p.m. ET

Trey Green helped lead Xavier past Providence on Saturday with 23 points off of the bench in an 85-65 win.

Green also contributed six rebounds for the Musketeers (8-8, 2-3 Big East). Desmond Claude added 21 points while shooting 9-for-16, including 3-for-6 from beyond the arc, and grabbed five rebounds. Gytis Nemeiksa had 11 points and shot 4 for 7, including 2-for-3 from beyond the arc.

The Friars (11-6, 2-4) were led by Josh Oduro, who posted 20 points and three blocks. Devin Carter added 18 points, seven rebounds and four assists for Providence. In addition, Jayden Pierre finished with 10 points and four assists.

Xavier took the lead with 1:28 left in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 41-40 at halftime, with Claude racking up 19 points. Green scored 18 points in the second half to help lead the way as Xavier went on to secure a victory, outscoring Providence by 19 points in the second half.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
College Basketball
Xavier Musketeers
Providence Friars

[Do you want more great stories delivered right to you? Here's how you can create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow your favorite leagues, teams and players and receive a personalized newsletter in your inbox daily.]

share
Get more from College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2024 NCAA Tournament projections: Arizona a No. 1 seed, Gonzaga on the bubble

2024 NCAA Tournament projections: Arizona a No. 1 seed, Gonzaga on the bubble

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NFL Playoff Bracket Image NFL Playoff BracketNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl OddsNFL MVP Race Image NFL MVP RacePodcasts Image Podcasts
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes