Titus & Tate compare All-American picks to old-school counterparts

4 mins ago

Being an All-American in collegiate sports is one of the most prestigious honors that can be bestowed on an amateur athlete.

The moment a player becomes an All-American, he not only is recognized as one of the best players in the country but also joins an illustrious group of athletes who have received the honor.

This year's 2020-21 college basketball regular season is quickly approaching its finish line, which means players are putting the finishing touches on their potential All-American campaigns.

With a new crop of All-Americans on the horizon, FOX Sports' Mark Titus and Tate Fazier decided to make their picks for the All-America team this year while comparing them to legends of the past.

A lot of faces overlapped on their rosters, with players such as Jared Butler of Baylor, Corey Kispert of Gonzaga, Luka Garza of Iowa and Ayo Dosunmu of Illinois making both All-America teams.

The differences between the lists came in the eras Titus and Frazier referenced for comparisons for each player.

Frazier kept his comparison of Butler in the modern era of basketball, likening him to Maryland legend Juan Dixon.

"He is averaging around 17 points per game. He's one of those guys who, he's just a winner, and when I think of old-school comps, one guy who came to mind who is a winner is Juan Dixon of Maryland."

Titus went deep into the past.

"He's a guard, and the point is, he is a playmaker, and when I think of guys like that, I think of 'Gentleman' Gene Shue."

Butler is averaging 17 points and 5.2 assists, leading a Baylor team that is 16-0 and poised to win the Big 12 this season.

Much like Butler, the other All-American selections have their respective programs in position to make deep runs come March.

To view the rest of the comparisons between the All-America teams, check out the podcast below!

