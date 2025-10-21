College Basketball
St. John's Tops Big East Preseason Poll, But Coach Rick Pitino Isn't Impressed
College Basketball

St. John's Tops Big East Preseason Poll, But Coach Rick Pitino Isn't Impressed

Published Oct. 21, 2025 11:07 a.m. ET

Rick Pitino doesn't put much stock in his St. John's team being No. 1 in the Big East Conference preseason poll for the first time in three decades.

"I really don’t pay too much attention to prognosticating because especially in this day and age, I don’t even know the names of the players (on the other teams)," the Hall of Fame coach said at Big East media day.

The Red Storm received seven of the first-place votes from the conference's coaches Tuesday. UConn garnered the other four. It's the first time since 1991-92 that St. John's held the top spot in the preseason poll.

The team is led by Zuby Ejiofor, who was selected as the conference's preseason player of the year. The senior forward averaged 14.7 points and 8.1 rebounds while shooting nearly 58% from the field last season.

The Huskies have the preseason freshman of the year in Braylon Mullins.

St. John's and UConn were reversed in the AP Top 25 preseason poll with the Huskies ranked fourth and the Red Storm fifth. It's the highest preseason ranking ever for St. John's in the AP poll.

ADVERTISEMENT

Creighton and Providence followed UConn with Marquette and Georgetown next. Then came Villanova, Xavier, DePaul, Butler and Seton Hall.

The conference welcomes two new coaches with Kevin Willard taking over at Villanova and Richard Pitino getting the head job at Xavier.

The two Pitinos will face off on Jan. 24 and Feb. 9.

"That will be an added storyline," Richard Pitino said. "Regardless of my dad, St. John's is really, really good. In year one to be playing a St. John's or a UConn. Top-10, top-20 teams, we better be ready to go. It's going to be a real tough challenge."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
St. John's Red Storm
UConn Huskies
College Basketball
What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: AP Preseason All-Americans: Smith, Toppin Joined by the Potential No. 1 NBA Pick

AP Preseason All-Americans: Smith, Toppin Joined by the Potential No. 1 NBA Pick

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos2025 World Series Image 2025 World Series
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes