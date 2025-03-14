College Basketball Rodney Rice helps No. 11 Maryland rout No. 24 Illinois in Big Ten quarterfinals Published Mar. 14, 2025 9:35 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Maryland dominated from the tip to advance to the Big Ten Tournament semifinals with an 88-65 win. The Terrapins jumped out to a 19-point lead 10 minutes into the game as guard Rodney Rice connected on four of his first five 3-point attempts.

Rice continued to cook throughout Friday's game as he finished with 26 points, on 7-of-9 shooting from deep. In the second half, he hit a 3-pointer from the right wing, and then followed that up with an and-1 triple on the following possession.

Maryland's largest lead was 36 points at 84-48 with 9:41 remaining. Freshman Derik Queen had 19 points and 10 rebounds and Ja'Kobi Gillespie added 12 points and nine assists. Jordan Geronimo scored 11 points and Julian Reese had 10.

The Terrapins (25-7) will face the winner of the late quarterfinal between Michigan and Purdue in the semifinals.

Kasparas Jakucionis and Will Riley each had 15 points for the Illini (21-12). Kylan Boswell had 14.

Takeaways

Maryland: The Terrapins were efficient offensively and committed just three turnovers. Illinois had 17 turnovers, leading to a 22-0 edge in points off turnovers for the Terrapins.

Illinois: The Illini had just 10 points in the first 9 1/2 minutes after a 106-94 victory over Iowa in the second round.

Key moment

With the Terrapins leading 16-10, Rice hit a 3-pointer to start the 13-0 run.

Key stat

Maryland had a 17-0 edge in points off turnovers in the first half. The Terrapins didn't commit a first-half turnover and the Illini had 11.

Up next

Maryland will meet the Purdue-Michigan winner in the second semifinal on Saturday. Illinois awaits its seeding Sunday in the NCAA Tournament.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

