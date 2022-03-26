College Basketball NCAA Tournament odds: How to bet Elite Eight games, lines 11 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

How crazy is this season's men's NCAA Tournament? There are two teams in the Elite Eight for the first time (Saint Peter's, Miami) than there are No. 1 seeds still alive (Kansas).

Here's everything you need to know about the NCAA Tournament odds for the Elite Eight — the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and results (with all odds via FOX Bet ) as well as FOX Sports betting analyst Jason McIntyre's picks for every Elite Eight game.

SATURDAY'S GAMES

No. 5 Houston vs. No. 2 Villanova (6:09 p.m. ET, TBS)

Point spread: Houston -3 (Houston favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Villanova covers)

Moneyline: Houston -154 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $16.49 total); Villanova +120 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)

Total scoring over/under: 127.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 4 Arkansas vs. No. 2 Duke (8:49 p.m. ET, TBS)

Point spread: Duke -4 (Duke favored to win by more than 4 points, otherwise Arkansas covers)

Moneyline: Duke -200 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $15 total); Arkansas +145 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $24.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 147.5 points scored by both teams combined

SUNDAY'S GAMES

No. 10 Miami (Fla.) vs. No. 1 Kansas (2:20 p.m. ET, CBS)

Point spread: Kansas -6 (Kansas favored to win by more than 6 points, otherwise Miami covers)

Moneyline: Kansas -278 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $13.60 total); Miami +200 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $30 total)

Total scoring over/under: 147 points scored by both teams combined

No. 15 Saint Peter's vs. No. 8 North Carolina (5:05 p.m. ET, CBS)

Point spread: North Carolina -8 (North Carolina favored to win by more than 8 points, otherwise Saint Peter's covers)

Moneyline: North Carolina -400 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $12.50 total); Saint Peter's +275 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $37.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 137 points scored by both teams combined

There are a pair of No. 2 seeds (Duke and Villanova) in the Elite Eight but no No. 3 seeds are still alive.

There's a team still alive that few college basketball fans could tell you prior to the tournament where the school is located — Saint Peter's, arguably the biggest surprise team in tournament history.

"This is certainly the most unexpected NCAA tournament run I can remember," FOX Bet Sports Trader AJ Devine said. "Loyola in 2018, VCU in 2011 and George Mason in 2006 come to mind, but they were all 11 seeds.

"Although those three made the Final Four, I think Saint Peter’s run may already surpass them in terms of unlikeliness. The Peacocks started the season 2-5! It’s a miracle they even made the tournament."

(BTW, Saint Peter's is located in Jersey City, N.J., with an undergraduate enrollment of just over 2,100).

