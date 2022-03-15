College Basketball NCAA Tournament odds: Best March Madness long shot bets in each region 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Gonzaga Bulldogs and Arizona Wildcats are the heavy betting favorites to claim regional titles during the men's NCAA Tournament. But where's the fun in that?

FOX Sports Betting analysts Jason McIntyre and Sam Panayotovich (aka Sammy P) broke down some teams that bettors should wager on if they're looking to cash in on a long shot to win a region. Of course, there is a region where it is unlikely any team not named Gonzaga has a chance, but that is why they are dark horses!

Let's dig deep by region because there are usually plenty of upsets to go around during March Madness.

For more, from gambling-friendly schedules featuring live, updating odds to expert analysis and the day's most-bet games, check out the college basketball section on the FOX Sports App and FOXSports.com!

EAST REGION

Panayotovich likes No. 5 seed Saint Mary's (25-7) to contend for the regional crown.

Thursday, the Gaels will face the winner of Tuesday's Wyoming-Indiana contest.

Sammy P. is intrigued by the Gaels' tandem of veteran coach Randy Bennett and sixth-year point guard Tommy Kuhse.

"I'm a big Randy Bennett guy. ... Randy Bennett's kind of got a really good team every year," Panayotovich said. "They're feisty, they took down Gonzaga once (67-57 on Feb. 26), they're great defensively, ninth in the country and got a veteran team with three seniors, two juniors."

Kuhse leads the Gaels in assists (3.6 per game) and 3-point shooting (46.9%), is second in scoring (12.0 points per game) and also grabs 3.8 rebounds per game.

"This guy looks like he's 35. ... He looks like a guy who's going to play in your rec league and give you 25," Panayotovich said. "He's legitimately like a sixth-year dude who came on as a walk-on. He is tough as nails."

McIntyre's pick for the East's surprise team is No. 6 seed Texas (21-11).

"I think they are a sleeping giant in this region at 10-1," he said. "That's not a bad price."

MIDWEST REGION

Again, Panayotovich cites the No. 5 seed (Iowa) and McIntyre the No. 6 seed (LSU) as teams to raise eyebrows in this region.

Panayotovich said the Hawkeyes (26-9) will go as far as their offense can carry them. The Hawkeyes led the Big Ten in scoring at 83.8 points per game.

"I hope that Iowa can represent for the Big Ten because ... Iowa has the offense," Panayotovich said. "And in this tournament, you need guys that can score, and they can score, score, score."

The Tigers (22-11) have some major issues. They fired coach Will Wade on Saturday after receiving a notice of allegations from the NCAA, and the squad struggles to shoot from the outside. But McIntyre said LSU might make him some dough.

"I know it sounds crazy," McIntyre said. "I liked LSU more last year with Cam Thomas. ... I don't think the LSU team is as good this year, but they get after it defensively.

"I would not be surprised if LSU won a couple of games and at 13-1 odds, yeah, I'd throw some pizza money on LSU to make a run."

SOUTH REGION

Panayotovich said there is value in backing Michigan despite the controversy surrounding coach Juwan Howard and the 17-14 Wolverines losing five of their last nine games.

Howard, a star on the Wolverines' "Fab Five" team from the 1991-92 season, was suspended for the final five games of the regular season following an altercation with Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft after UM's 77-63 loss on Feb. 20.

"I don't know that I like them to cover in all of those NCAA Tournament games but for the talent and the potential that they have, this 18-1 (odds to win the region) is disrespectful," Panayotovich stated. "Are they going to win the Final Four, are they going to go there? No, probably not. But at 18-1, if I bet $10 to win $180, I've done a lot worse with $10, that's for sure."

NCAA Tournament Bracket Guide and Tips for Success — Mike Decourcy If you're struggling to pick a champion in your bracket, help is on the way. Mike Decourcy breaks down different criteria of previous winners and explains why your best pick may be a couple of teams in the West.

WEST REGION

If you're looking for a dark horse to win a region, this is the one to avoid. Most hoops lovers have heavily-favored Gonzaga (26-3) as all but confirming its reservation for the Final Four in New Orleans.

"Are we really going to play another team in this region and just cross our fingers?" Panayotovich said. "… I think UConn is a sleeper here at 20-1, but nobody is getting by Gonzaga in this region."

McIntyre pointed out the Zags did lose three games during the season (ranked team Duke, Alabama and Saint Mary's).

McIntyre reminded bettors that the third-seeded Texas Tech Red Raiders upset the top-seeded Bulldogs 75-69 to win the West Region in 2019, so there's always a chance.

To topple the Zags during this tournament, the opponent must get physical against Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga's talented — but thin — 7-foot freshman who averaged 13.2 points, 9.0 rebounds and 3.4 blocks for the balanced Bulldogs.

"Is Holmgren tough enough?" McIntyre asked. "He's very thin. Listen, (he's an) awesome player, top-three pick in the draft. I love his upside. But if you get a 6-9, 22-year-old kid in there, he's going to bully Chet Holmgren around. We've seen Holmgren struggle against some tougher kids in the country."

If you feel like throwing down a few bucks down on some sleepers in the regionals, head over to FOX Bet to place your wagers.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Play FOX Super 6 every week for your chance to win thousands of dollars every week. Just download the Super 6 app and make your picks today!

Get more from College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.