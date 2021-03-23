College Basketball The Numbers: The Pac-12 in the NCAA Tournament 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

It was just like we all imagined.

In the college basketball regular season, the conversation was dominated by the Big Ten and Big 12, but in the tournament, it has been all Pac-12 all the time.

Through the first round of action, the Pac-12 was the only unbeaten conference.

Then it became the first conference since 2001 to send four teams — Oregon, Oregon State, UCLA and USC — to the Sweet 16, with only Colorado losing in the second round.

Heading into the Sweet 16, here are "The Numbers" on the Pac-12:

4: Oregon has made it to at least the Sweet 16 in its past four NCAA Tournament appearances (2016, 2017, 2019 and 2021). The Ducks missed the tournament in 2018.

15: USC Trojans head coach Andy Enfield returns to the Sweet 16 for the first time since his Florida Gulf Coast team became the first 15-seed to make the Sweet 16 in 2013.

2011: Bruins head coach Mick Cronin is headed to the Sweet 16 for the second time in his career. The first was with Cincinnati in 2011-12.

1982: This is Oregon State's seventh tournament appearance overall and first Sweet 16 berth since 1982.

9: The Pac-12 is 9-1 through two rounds of the NCAA Tournament. Oregon's Round of 64 game against VCU was canceled due to COVID-19 protocols.

52: Colorado has eight Sweet 16 appearances in program history but hasn't made it that far in 52 years (1969). The drought continues after a loss to 4-seed Florida State.

2: This is the first time both Oregon teams in the Pac-12 have punched tickets to the Sweet 16.

8: The Ducks have made the Sweet 16 for the eighth time in program history.

35: UCLA is making its 35th Sweet 16 appearance and first since 2017.

4: This is the Trojans' fourth Sweet 16 appearances. Their most recent came in 2007.

17: The Beavers' Ethan Thompson has the second-most made free throws (17) of any player in the tournament.

67: UCLA guard Johnny Juzang has scored 67 points through three NCAA Tournament games, good for third-most by a Bruin in tournament games. Only Kevin Love (68) and Lew Alcindor (86) scored more.

95: The Ducks' 95 points in the second round mark a program record for an NCAA Tournament game, and 89 of those points came from the team's starters.

16: USC's Isaiah Mobley is averaging 16.0 points per game in the tournament after averaging 9.5 PPG in the regular season.

5: Oregon State has won five straight elimination games – three in the Pac-12 Tournament and two in the NCAA Tournament.

For more up-to-date news on all things college basketball, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Get more from College Basketball Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.