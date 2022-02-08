College Basketball NCAA Tournament Bracket Forecast: Arizona back on No. 1-seed line 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Following back-to-back wins over ranked opponents, the Arizona Wildcats (19-2) are back as a No. 1 seed in this week's men's NCAA tournament projections from FOX Sports bracket forecaster Mike DeCourcy.

In addition to Arizona, the other No. 1 seeds are Auburn (22-1) –– which has won 19 straight and is ranked No. 1 in the AP Top 25 –– Gonzaga (19-2) and Purdue (20-3).

Baylor (19-4) and Wisconsin (18-4) both fell to a No. 2 seed following losses this past week. The Bears suffered a 24-point road loss to Kansas , while the Badgers fell to No. 13 Illinois before edging Penn State in an ugly 51-49 win. They are joined by Kansas (19-3) and Kentucky (19-4) on the No. 2-seed line.

When it comes to conference representation, the Big Ten and Big East now join the Big 12 on top with seven teams in the projected field. West Virginia has since dropped out of DeCourcy's tournament projections following the Mountaineers' seventh consecutive loss.

The SEC has six teams represented in DeCourcy's bracket forecast, while the Pac-12 is once again the least-represented major conference, with four bids.

Looking at teams on the bubble, DeCourcy has BYU, Oklahoma, San Diego State and San Francisco , as the last four teams in, with Belmont , UAB , West Virginia and Virginia on the outside looking in.

Here are the full brackets from DeCourcy:

