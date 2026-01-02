College Basketball
Nate Bittle, Takai Simpkins Combine for 32 Points in Oregon's Win vs. Maryland
Updated Jan. 2, 2026 10:41 p.m. ET

Nate Bittle and Takai Simpkins both had 16 points and Oregon trailed for less than a minute in a 64-54 victory over Maryland on Friday night.

Bittle made 6 of 10 shots with a 3-pointer for the Ducks (8-6, 1-2 Big Ten Conference), adding seven rebounds while blocking five shots. Simpkins made 5 of 10 shots with a 3-pointer, adding seven rebounds and four assists.

Kwame Evans Jr. pitched in with 12 points and eight rebounds for Oregon.

Solomon Washington finished with 17 points and 12 rebounds in a second straight double-double for the Terrapins (7-7, 0-3). Isaiah Watts hit three 3-pointers and scored 11.

Wei Lin had a four-point play to begin the game as Oregon scored the first six points. Watts scored five in an 8-0 Maryland run, but Bittle scored five in a 9-0 run that followed and the Ducks played with a lead over the 13:51 of the half. Bittle had nine points on 4-for-5 shooting at the break to help put Oregon up 34-27. Washington had 11 first-half points for the Terrapins.

Oregon stayed in front until Elijah Saunders buried a 3-pointer to pull Maryland even at 43-all with 11 minutes remaining. Sean Stewart scored in the paint and Jamari Phillips sank two 3-pointers in an 8-2 spurt to put the Ducks up 51-45 three minutes later, and they weren't threatened from there.

Oregon shot 49% from the floor (23 for 47), while Maryland shot 28% (18 for 65).

Up next

Oregon: At Rutgers on Monday.

Maryland: Hosts Indiana on Wednesday.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

