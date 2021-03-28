College Basketball March Madness Top Moments: Day 2 of the Sweet 16 4 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Which four squads are ready to put themselves in elite company?

After Saturday's immense Sweet 16 action, the NCAA Men's Tournament was back for seconds, with four more Elite Eight tickets up for grabs.

So, grab a plate and let's dig in!

Here are the top moments and plays from Day 2 of the Sweet 16 on the men's side, with the most recent action listed first.

No. 4 Florida State Seminoles vs. No. 1 Michigan Wolverines

Result: Michigan wins 76-58

Brandon Johns back-to-back

Michigan's big man Brandon Johns was on the attack, breaking away for a monster jam to open the game.

Oh, wait. There's more. Johns went back for another, dropping the hammer for two more.

Seminole slam

Johns, meet FSU's Scottie Barnes who took your monster jams and raised you one to keep the Seminoles in it but never ahead.

Count it

Michigan's Mike Smith was tough on his way to the basket, reading the defense and taking all on his own for the points and-1.

We knew you needed another angle of this beauty. Check out the closeup but stay for the celebration.

No. 5 Creighton Bluejays vs. No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs

Result: Gonzaga wins 83-65

Take a seat

Jalen Suggs with a full head of steam is a frightening sight. Just ask Creighton's Damien Jefferson, who wound up on his backside as the Gonzaga star hit him with a shifty move to get to the rim.

Was it a slip, or did Suggs shake the defender? We'll leave that for you to decide, but here's another angle to help your investigation.

"Lost in the sauce"

Suggs had one heck of a first half.

This okie-doke move from the standout guard to put Gonzaga up 32-25 was nice, but commentator Ian Eagle's call of the nifty bucket might be even better.

Yes, the players are the main attraction, but we're not above showing the announcers some love when they deserve it!

Suggs still going

Gonzaga spread the floor with confidence, as Suggs took it into traffic for two. With the Bulldogs' largest lead all game, they looked confident and in control and never looked back en route to a dominant victory.

No. 11 UCLA Bruins vs. No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide

Tipoff: 7:15 p.m. ET

No. 7 Oregon Ducks vs. No. 6 USC Trojans

Tipoff: 9:45 p.m. ET

