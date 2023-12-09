College Basketball Judah Mintz, JJ Starling lead way in Syracuse's 80-68 win over Georgetown Published Dec. 9, 2023 2:54 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Judah Mintz scored 25 points, JJ Starling had 21 and Syracuse defeated Georgetown, 80-68, on Saturday.

Quadir Copeland added 14 points. The trio combined for 35 of Syracuse's 45 second-half points and the Orange (7-3) pulled away over the final six minutes.

Mintz got 13 of his points at the line on 15 attempts. Starling hit all three of his 3-point attempts and Copeland was 6 of 7 from the field. Syracuse shot 54% and was an efficient 5 of 11 from the arc compared to the Hoyas' 5-of-26. The Orange outscored the Hoyas 20-2 on the fast break.

Jayden Epps scored 17 points but was just 1 of 9 on 3-pointers and Supreme Cook added 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Hoyas (5-4), who shot 42%.

Syracuse outscored the Hoyas 13-3 over three minutes to build a nine-point lead with 14 minutes left with Maliq Brown scoring six straight points.

Mintz took a seat for six minutes after his third foul, but the Orange maintained its margin as Starling and Copeland combining for Syracuse's next 13 points. Mintz reentered and the Orange outscored Hoyas 11-2 and led by 14 with just over two minutes remaining after a Copeland dunk.

Mintz had 14 points at the line, to lead Syracuse to a 35-34 halftime edge.

This was the 99th meeting between the former Big East Rivals.

Georgetown next is host to Coppin State on Tuesday. Syracuse travels to Sioux Falls, South Dakota, to play Oregon on Dec. 17.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

