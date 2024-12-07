College Basketball
Jamiya Neal's 19 points help Creighton beat UNLV 83-65
Jamiya Neal's 19 points help Creighton beat UNLV 83-65

Published Dec. 7, 2024 7:36 p.m. ET

Jamiya Neal's 19 points helped Creighton defeat UNLV 83-65 on Saturday night.

Neal had nine rebounds, nine assists, and four blocks for the Bluejays (7-3). Steven Ashworth added 17 points plus seven assists. Isaac Traudt had 15 points and shot 5-for-8, including 5-for-7 from beyond the arc.

The Runnin' Rebels (4-4) were led in scoring by Jailen Bedford, who finished with 20 points and three steals. Dedan Thomas Jr. added 18 points for UNLV. Julian Rishwain finished with 10 points and two steals.

Creighton took the lead with 18:48 left in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 39-27 at halftime, with Neal racking up 10 points. Creighton extended its lead to 49-27 during the second half, fueled by a 10-0 scoring run. Ashworth scored a team-high 10 points in the second half as his team closed out the win.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

