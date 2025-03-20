College Basketball How to watch March Madness 2025: NCAA Tournament live streaming, TV channels, free Updated Mar. 20, 2025 11:48 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

College basketball's 2025 edition of March Madness is here! Check out everything you need to know on how to watch another thrilling NCAA tournament, including channels, streaming options and more.

Where can I watch 2025 March Madness games? What channels will they be on?

March Madness will air on several platforms and TV channels including:

CBS

TNT

TBS

TruTV

Paramount+

Max

March Madness Live

The Round of 64 games tip off at 12:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, March 20.

How can I stream March Madness games or watch them without cable?

March Madness can be streamed in many ways. All CBS games are available for streaming on Paramount+. All TBS, TNT and TruTV games can be streamed on Max. March Madness Live can also be used to stream every game as long as you have a valid TV provider login.

Games can also be accessed on any streaming service with access to CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV, like YouTube TV, Sling TV and Hulu + Live TV.

How can I watch March Madness games for free?

If you have an antenna in a good reception area, you can also watch March Madness games on your local CBS station. Check out the Federal Communications Commission TV reception maps to see which stations are available in your area.

What is the March Madness schedule?

Below is a schedule for the key dates of March Madness:

Selection Sunday: Sunday, March 16

First Four: March 18-19

First round: March 20-21

Second round: March 22-23

Sweet 16: March 27-28

Elite Eight: March 29-30

Final Four: Saturday, April 5 (Alamodome in San Antonio, TX)

NCAA championship game: Monday, April 7 (Alamodome in San Antonio, TX)

Here's a look at Thursday's games:

For a complete listing of games and scores, check out our March Madness schedule.

