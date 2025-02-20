College Basketball
It's real and it's spectacular: Florida Atlantic Owls hosting 'Seinfeld Night'
College Basketball

It's real and it's spectacular: Florida Atlantic Owls hosting 'Seinfeld Night'

Published Feb. 20, 2025 3:18 p.m. ET

The Florida Atlantic Owls are flying high, as they enter their Thursday night matchup against the Wichita State Shockers on a five-game winning streak. On top of it all, the Owls will battle their AAC foes against the backdrop of "Seinfeld Night."

Throughout "Seinfield Night," which is based on the hit TV sitcom "Seinfeld," fans can get their picture and a signature from Cosmo Kramer, Jerry Seinfeld's neighbor, and a PEZ dispenser with Kramer's face on the end of it — which hopefully won't make anybody laugh when a Florida Atlantic player is at the free throw line.

Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena, the Owls' home arena, will be renamed "Del Boca Vista," which is the Florida retirement complex that Jerry's parents lived in and where the Costanza's infamously moved into to spite the Seinfelds, for the night.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following an upset win over the Arizona Wildcats last season on Dec. 23, otherwise known as "Festivus" — an alternative holiday invented by Frank Costanza which involves explaining to your family members all the ways they've disappointed you over the past year — FAU's X account embraced the Festivus spirit by making several posts on the timeless Seinfeld episode and wishing the Wildcats a "Happy Festivus" after beating them.

The Owls are 15-10 overall and 8-4 in conference play this season, good for fifth in the AAC under first-year head coach John Jakus, who replaced Dusty May, now the head coach of the No. 12 Michigan Wolverines.

Juniors Baba Miller (11.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game) and Tre Carroll (12.2 points per game) and sophomore Kaleb Glenn (team-high 12.8 points per game) have primarily led the way for FAU this season.

It's unknown whether Frank and Estelle Costanza will make an appearance to ruffle feathers.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
College Basketball
American Athletic
Florida Atlantic Owls
share
Get more from College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2025 NCAA Tournament projections: St. John's vs. Kentucky second-round showdown?

2025 NCAA Tournament projections: St. John's vs. Kentucky second-round showdown?

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and Tournaments
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes