It's real and it's spectacular: Florida Atlantic Owls hosting 'Seinfeld Night'

The Florida Atlantic Owls are flying high, as they enter their Thursday night matchup against the Wichita State Shockers on a five-game winning streak. On top of it all, the Owls will battle their AAC foes against the backdrop of "Seinfeld Night."

Throughout "Seinfield Night," which is based on the hit TV sitcom "Seinfeld," fans can get their picture and a signature from Cosmo Kramer, Jerry Seinfeld's neighbor, and a PEZ dispenser with Kramer's face on the end of it — which hopefully won't make anybody laugh when a Florida Atlantic player is at the free throw line.

Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena, the Owls' home arena, will be renamed "Del Boca Vista," which is the Florida retirement complex that Jerry's parents lived in and where the Costanza's infamously moved into to spite the Seinfelds, for the night.

Following an upset win over the Arizona Wildcats last season on Dec. 23, otherwise known as "Festivus" — an alternative holiday invented by Frank Costanza which involves explaining to your family members all the ways they've disappointed you over the past year — FAU's X account embraced the Festivus spirit by making several posts on the timeless Seinfeld episode and wishing the Wildcats a "Happy Festivus" after beating them.

The Owls are 15-10 overall and 8-4 in conference play this season, good for fifth in the AAC under first-year head coach John Jakus, who replaced Dusty May, now the head coach of the No. 12 Michigan Wolverines.

Juniors Baba Miller (11.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game) and Tre Carroll (12.2 points per game) and sophomore Kaleb Glenn (team-high 12.8 points per game) have primarily led the way for FAU this season.

It's unknown whether Frank and Estelle Costanza will make an appearance to ruffle feathers.

