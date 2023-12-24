College Basketball
No. 14 FAU trolls No. 4 Arizona with 'Festivus' video after 2OT thriller
Published Dec. 24, 2023 12:22 p.m. ET

No. 14 Florida Atlantic and No. 4 Arizona put together what may end up being the best game of the 2023-24 college basketball season on Saturday, as the Owls came out victorious on the road in double overtime, 96-95. More importantly, the game, which aired on FOX, came on "Festivus."

After its thrilling victory, Florida Atlantic posted a video commemorating the holiday celebrated in the hit sitcom "Seinfeld" — trolling Arizona in the process.

"Festivus," of course, was founded by Frank Costanza (played by Jerry Stiller) and features participants airing their grievances with each other from the past year. The holiday is celebrated on Dec. 23.

As for the game, Johnell Davis led the way for Florida Atlantic with 35 points, while shooting 15-of-27 from the field. Jalen Gaffney also contributed 20 points, while making a trio of 3-pointers.

The chaotic game went to overtime when Vladislav Goldin came through with a dunk for Florida Atlantic with seven seconds remaining in the second half. Caleb Love later made a pair of free throws for Arizona with six seconds remaining in overtime to force double overtime. Love then missed a would-be, game-winning 3-pointer at the end of double overtime.

The win improved the Owls to 10-2, while the Wildcats fell to 9-2 with their other loss coming to the now-No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers.

