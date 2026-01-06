Dusty May Reflects on Michigan's 1st Close Game of Big Ten Play

The Michigan Wolverines have blown out opponent after opponent as they've climbed to a 14-0 start. In fact, 11 of the 14 victories have come by 10 or more points. The dominance, though, hasn't given coach Dusty May's team many opportunities to navigate tight-game situations.

But on Tuesday, the Wolverines found themselves in a back-and-forth battle with Penn State. It was a surprisingly close contest, but Michigan rose to the occasion and ultimately pulled out a 74-72 win.

"I thought, defensively, we were extremely determined," May said postgame. "We made the two stops that we needed to, and came up with the basketball."

The Wolverines' ability to get defensive stops down the stretch paid dividends. Penn State's last field goal came with 1:53 remaining to make it 73-70, and Freddie Dilione V missed two contested jumpers, one of which came with 16 seconds to play, that would've given the Nittany Lions the lead.

Moreso, May discovered he could trust center Aday Mara in clutch minutes, despite his free-throw woes (3-for-6). The 7-foot-3 big man contributed a key block in the final minutes, and grabbed a crucial defensive rebound after Dilione's first miss. Mara knocked down the back-end of a trip to the line, putting Michigan in better position on the final possession.

On the flipside, May learned what he would change the next time Michigan finds itself in a close game. He felt the Wolverines were heavily affected by Penn State's ball screen traps and defensive rotations. He also wished he called a timeout, which he ultimately left on the board.

"I was in a pickle to call timeout or let it play out," May said. "And in hindsight, I definitely should have called timeout."

In the end, it didn't affect the result. Michigan moved on with a victory that prolonged its undefeated season, and left it with lessons to learn for the future.