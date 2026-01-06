College Basketball
Michigan Avoids Upset, Remains Undefeated With 2-point Win Over Penn State
Michigan Avoids Upset, Remains Undefeated With 2-point Win Over Penn State

Updated Jan. 6, 2026 10:00 p.m. ET

L.J. Cason scored 14 points and No. 2 Michigan held on to beat Penn State 74-72 on Tuesday night.

Nimari Burnett and Trey McKenney had 12 points each and Yaxel Lendeborg added 10 for the Wolverines (14-0, 4-0 Big Ten), off to their best start since opening the 2018-19 season 17-0.

Michigan, which led by 15 with 10:41 left, had to survive a late Penn State push that fell short when Freddie Dilione’s 3-point attempt at the buzzer bounced off the rim.

Playing in the Bryce Jordan Center for the first time in nearly three years, the Wolverines got an opening layup from Lendeborg, one of just three makes for Michigan in the first four minutes.

Meanwhile, Penn State (9-6, 0-4) fed on three turnovers to push its lead to 12-6 with 15:16 to play in the half. Ivan Juric notched nine of the Nittany Lions’ first 12.

Moments later, Lendeborg, who was questionable to play after leaving the team’s last game against USC with a calf injury, sparked an 11-0 Wolverine run with a layup.

It coincided with a 1-for-14 shooting stretch from the Nittany Lions.

Elliot Cadeau, McKenney and Cason hit 3-pointers over the final five minutes of the first and the Wolverines pushed their lead to 40-31 at halftime.

McKenney, who was 5 for 7 from the floor, hit back-to-back jumpers including a 3 to give Michigan a 15-point lead.

Juric led the Nittany Lions with 20 points. Before picking up his fourth foul with 5:48 left, Juric went 4 for 4 from the foul line and hit his second 3-pointer of the game during an 11-0 run that cut Michigan’s lead to three with 7:13 left.

A pair of free throws by Eli Rice free throws cut Michigan’s lead to 73-72 with 1:04 to play.

Dilione finished with 17 points.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

