Ryan Kalkbrenner, Creighton top DePaul in 2OT thriller, advance to semifinal Updated Mar. 13, 2025 11:29 p.m. ET

The Big East Tournament never loses. In a game on paper that felt like it could have been rather predictable, DePaul had other plans against Creighton.

The Bluejays overcame a 15-point halftime deficit to force overtime, then prevailed past the 10th-seeded Blue Demons 85-81 in a classic on Thursday night at a soldout Madison Square Garden.

In what was the first double-overtime game since 2012 at the Big East Tournament, All-American candidate Ryan Kalkbrenner willed the second-seeded Jays with 32 points and nine rebounds. He came up with the go-ahead bucket in the final five-minute segment, then an ensuing tough finish that made it 79-76 Creighton with 1:31 left before a Jamiya Neal dunk sealed it.

"You don't have comebacks like that without being together and sticking with each other and not giving up on each other, or trying to play hero ball because you don't trust your teammates or whatnot," Kalkbrenner said. "Just staying with each other and chipping away at it."

To think Creighton would win this game with 2:12 left in regulation seemed nearly impossible to fathom. DePaul — who showed this week that it, in fact, had taken a step forward under first-year head coach Chris Holtmann with five wins over league opponents after none in the final year of the Tony Stubblefield Era — was up 62-51 and well in control.

But Fedor Zugic, a freshman from Montenegro who didn't become eligible until December, nailed back-to-back triples before Kalkbrenner's lay-in got Creighton within three. After a missed 3 by CJ Gunn, Steven Ashworth shielded off a bad shooting night (3-of-16) with the biggest make of the evening to tie it at 62.

"My dad called me before the game because, you know, in Europe it's 3 o'clock in the morning," Zugic said. "He [asked me], 'Should I stay up and watch the game?' I'm like, 'I don't know. You can, but...' Then he texted me after the game and said, 'I'm so glad I stayed up.'"

This result won't have a significant impact when it comes to the Bluejays' NCAA Tournament standing, but they're sure glad to leave with a win. They're currently sitting as a projected 9-seed in Mike DeCourcy's bracket, but what could have been a confidence-killing result entering the Big Dance instead means Creighton is on to Friday night at MSG as one of the last four standing in the Big East, with UConn or Villanova next.

"I really, really want this championship," Kalkbrenner said. "It's something we've never gotten at Creighton. To survive for another night here means everything."

