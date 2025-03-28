College Basketball College Basketball Crown: Endorsement opportunities, NBA teams and a lot of star power Updated Mar. 28, 2025 3:05 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

In the ever-changing climate of college sports, basketball has primarily featured a traditional postseason lineup of the NCAA Tournament, the NIT and a couple of other events. But with name, image and likeness (NIL) dollars being a top priority of programs, the NBA Draft being as competitive as it's ever been, and the schedule dwindling when the week of the Final Four hits, there's been an open door for a new event to inject more resources and interest into the sport during its biggest time of year.

That's why FOX Sports and AEG have launched The College Basketball Crown, a new addition to the college hoops postseason landscape that will feature 15 games across FOX and FS1 beginning on Monday at MGM Grand Garden Arena and rolling into April 5 and 6 for the semifinal and title game from T-Mobile Arena. In a partnership with Vivid Seats, the event will award the champion a $300,000 NIL endorsement opportunity. The runner-up will receive a $100,000 endorsement opportunity, while a $50,000 endorsement opportunity will go to the semifinalists.

In addition to the endorsement opportunities, 12 NBA organizations have already committed to being at the College Basketball Crown, and with one centralized location in Las Vegas, it allows them to see prospects multiple times throughout the week. In an event that includes the likes of NCAA leading scorer and Villanova star Eric Dixon, USC junior guard Desmond Claude, and one of the best wings in the country in Boise State's Tyson Degenhart, players will have the opportunity to show their games off to the country and to do it on national broadcasts in isolated windows.

Here's the list of NBA teams committed to attending The Crown:

Milwaukee Bucks

Brooklyn Nets

Phoenix Suns

Golden State Warriors

Dallas Mavericks

Indiana Pacers

Denver Nuggets

Chicago Bulls

Minnesota Timberwolves

New Orleans Pelicans

Houston Rockets

Sacramento Kings

"This event is all about growing the game," FOX Sports Executive Vice President Jordan Bazant said. "College basketball is such a special sport and The Crown will create a way for more people to get behind it."

Boise State head coach Leon Rice, whose team was in the mix for the NCAA Tournament with a 24-10 record but instead was included in the First Four Out, is thrilled to be a part of the first-year event.

"Being in the first one, there's something really special about that," Rice said. "Players should be compensated, and they're pros now. With the timing of the portal, this is an opportunity to play basketball. We've got great venues and teams, and this is really a first-class operation. With the opportunity to actually win money, it adds a level of excitement.

"I think this event has huge value and upside, and I expect it to keep growing after this first edition of the tournament."

Not only is the event a game-changer for the sport, but it will also seek ways to improve gameplay by implementing some experimental rule changes to speed up end-of-game scenarios, something that is greatly needed for the flow of college basketball to improve.

Rather than officials arbitrarily going to the monitor on any out-of-bounds calls in the final two minutes of a game, any debatable call will require a coach to utilize a timeout to then challenge the call. There is no limit on coaches' challenges, but if a team does not have a timeout and loses the challenge, they are charged with an administrative technical foul, meaning the opponent is given two shots and will keep the basketball. If a team is successful in their challenge, they keep the timeout that they used to challenge the play.

"It is a good rule and should help shorten the end of games," a FOX Sports spokesman said. "All those automatic out-of-bounds reviews will be eliminated and must be a coach's challenge."

In addition to NIL dollars, NBA teams in attendance and experimental rule changes, there are layers of storylines surrounding players and coaches in the event as well.

Just look at the matchup between Bobby Hurley's Arizona State Sun Devils and Fred Hoiberg's Nebraska Cornhuskers at 8:30 p.m. ET Monday on FS1. Those are two longtime head coaches who had a tough season, but for those teams, the 2025-26 year starts now.

Look at Chris Holtmann and DePaul and Eric Musselman and USC, two guys who have been at it a long time but took over programs this year and are now trying to lay the bricks for Year 2. Making a run in The Crown could be a real momentum-booster for their programs heading into next season.

Degenhart and Boise State meet Rafael Castro and George Washington at 5:30 PM ET Monday on FS1 in a game between two mid-major programs. This matchup gives each of them the chance to show the country why they deserve more love.

Here is the full schedule of the College Basketball Crown:

Monday, March 31

Tuesday, April 1

Second Round

Wednesday, April 2

Game 9: 7 p.m. ET on FS1 (MGM Grand Garden Arena)

Game 10: 9:30 p.m. ET on FS1 (MGM Grand Garden Arena)

Thursday, April 3

Game 11: 7 p.m. ET on FS1 (MGM Grand Garden Arena)

Game 12: 9:30 p.m. ET on FS1 (MGM Grand Garden Arena)

Semifinals

Saturday, April 5

Game 13: 1:30 p.m. ET on FOX (T-Mobile Arena)

Game 14: 4 p.m. ET on FOX (T-Mobile Arena)

Final

Sunday, April 6

Game 15: 5:30 p.m. ET on FOX (T-Mobile Arena)

How do I purchase tickets to the College Basketball Crown?

John Fanta is a national college basketball broadcaster and writer for FOX Sports. He covers the sport in a variety of capacities, from calling games on FS1 to serving as lead host on the BIG EAST Digital Network to providing commentary on The Field of 68 Media Network. Follow him at @John_Fanta .

