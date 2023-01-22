College Basketball
Butler vs. UConn highlights: No. 15 Huskies dominate Bulldogs
Butler vs. UConn highlights: No. 15 Huskies dominate Bulldogs

15 hours ago

A big-time Big East showdown took place Sunday on FOX, but it was all about No. 15 UConn, which dominated Butler from start to finish at home in Hartford, Connecticut. In the end, the Huskies ran away with a 30-point victory, 86-56.

The big win was just what UConn needed after its rollercoaster start to this season. The Huskies share now 16-5, 5-5 in Big East play. On the other side, the unranked Bulldogs (11-10, 3-7) have now lost four of their past five games.

Here are the top plays!

UConn 86, Butler 56

And we're off!

Both teams were battling early in this one, but UConn built a 6-0 lead right out of the gate to set the tone. Butler found a rhythm soon after, pulling within three points, 8-5, early in the first half.

Seeing 3s

The Huskies answered with a 3-pointer of their own to put space between them and the Bulldogs, 11-5.

Making a statement

After Butler guard Chuck Harris nailed another 3-pointer to keep UConn within arm's reach …

… the Huskies scored 12 unanswered points to extend their lead to 32-13 with 4:12 to play before the break.

Coming through!

UConn forward Alex Karaban entered the 3-point chat with a jumper of his own late in the first half, making it a 20-point game, 35-15.

One half down, one to go

The Huskies continued to pour it on and run the court for the remainder of the half, which allowed them to carry a 45-23 lead into halftime.

In the first half, UConn shot 45.5% — including 33.3% from distance and 70.6% from the free-throw line.

On the other side, Butler shot a mere 24.0% in the first half — including 30% from the 3-point line — but was a perfect 8-for-8 on free throws.

Denied!

The Huskies protected their lead as soon as the second half started, thanks to a massive block from Andre Jackson.

UConn's Andre Jackson makes a huge block at the rim

UConn's Andre Jackson makes a huge block at the rim

All gas, no brakes

Jackson continued to lead his team, as UConn built a 30-plus-point lead as the second half winded down.

Boom!

Elsewhere, Huskies guard Jordan Hawkins made a huge dunk late in the second half to keep UConn's foot on the gas.

Things ended there, 86-56.

