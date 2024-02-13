College Basketball Baylor Scheierman records Creighton's first triple-double since 1985 in 94-72 win over Georgetown Published Feb. 13, 2024 11:30 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Baylor Scheierman recorded Creighton's first triple-double since 1985, Trey Alexander made his first five 3-pointers and finished with 26 points, and the 17th-ranked Bluejays rolled past Georgetown 94-72 Tuesday night.

The Bluejays (17-8, 9-5) swept the season series and took sole possession of third place in the Big East. Georgetown (8-16, 1-12) lost its ninth straight overall and sixth in a row to Creighton.

Scheierman had 15 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists for the first triple-double in program history to include assists. Benoit Benjamin had three triple-doubles for Creighton in the mid-1980s, all with blocks.

It was Scheierman's fifth straight game with double-digit points and rebounds, the longest streak of its kind by a Creighton player since Benjamin had 28 in a row spanning two seasons in 1984-85.

Ryan Kalkbrenner was 7-of-8 shooting and scored 17 points. Steven Ashworth hit four 3s for 12 points.

Superior Cooks led the Hoyas with 19 points. Jayden Epps, who missed Georgetown's 77-60 loss to Creighton in January because of injury, had 17.

The Bluejays, ninth nationally with 10.4 3s per game, made 10 in the first half alone while getting out to a 46-27 halftime lead. They finished with 17.

Creighton missed its first four shots from long distance before it made six of its next eight. Alexander had four 3s in the first, and four other Creighton players combined for six before halftime.

Alexander finished 6 of 8 on 3s and was a combined 9 of 13 from beyond the arc in the two games against Georgetown.

Back-to-back 3s by Ashworth and Mason Miller gave Creighton the lead for good, and runs of 13-0 and 13-4 built the cushion to 19 at the break. Georgetown had its worst shooting first half (30%) since Jan. 14 at UConn.

BIG PICTURE

Georgetown: The Hoyas came in having lost each of their previous three road games by single digits. The 22-point loss was their second-most lopsided on the road. Marquette beat them by 30 in Milwaukee in December.

Creighton: The game was illustrative of the "Let It Fly" mantra under 14th-year coach Greg McDermott. The Bluejays were 17 of 36 on 3s, their most makes since they had 18 in the opener against Florida A&M. They are shooting 38% from distance in wins and 31% in losses.

UP NEXT

Georgetown: Hosts Villanova on Friday.

Creighton: Visits Butler on Saturday.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

