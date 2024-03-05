College Basketball Army National Guard of the Week: Baylor Scheierman looks to make 'special run' in March Published Mar. 5, 2024 6:59 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Baylor Scheierman's first memory came when he was 3 years old, and to no one's surprise, it involved the sport of basketball. He was watching his dad put up his first basketball hoop in the driveway of his home in Aurora, Nebraska.



"I have a photo of it somewhere that my mom took," Scheierman recalled.

Fast-forward 20 years, and Scheierman is in the midst of his senior season at Creighton. The 6-foot-7 sharpshooting guard has helped lead the Bluejays to an impressive 22-8 record and the No. 10 ranking in the latest AP Top 25 Poll.

Scheierman has been playing some of the best basketball of his five-year collegiate career as of late, combining for 46 points over the past two games, both of which have resulted in victories.

"For me, it's been about my preparation, both physical and mental, and just going out there and playing free and playing lose," Scheierman said. "Obviously, I also have great coaches and teammates, and I wouldn't be able to do this without them."

The Bluejays last game, an 89-75 victory over then-No. 5 Marquette , was a memorable one for Scheierman, as he was honored on Senior Day and accompanied by his parents, Shannon and Scott.

"They mean everything. … I wouldn't be where I am today without them," Scheierman said. "They've kept me grounded and have given me all the opportunities growing up to play. They've supported me along the way with every decision I've made. To have them there was a special thing and something that's hard to put into words."

Scheierman's impressive 26-point, 16-rebound effort in the win over the Golden Eagles helped Creighton improve to 13-6 in the Big East, with the team's final game of the regular season coming at Villanova on Saturday (watch on FOX and the FOX Sports app).

Scheierman's impressive play has led to him being named this week's FOX Sports Army National Guard of the Week. With that, we discussed several topics, including the upcoming Big East Tournament, his experience at Creighton, and which former NBA great he idolizes.

"Pistol Pete [Maravich], my favorite player of all time … that's my guy," said Scheierman, who owns a Utah Jazz No. 7 Maravich jersey. "He was one of my biggest inspirations when it came to hoops. He played with a lot of joy and a lot of show. Basketball was entertainment and he wanted to put on a show for whoever was there."

Speaking of putting on a show, Scheierman and the Bluejays will head to New York City next week to compete in the much-anticipated Big East Tournament. With three teams ranked inside the top 10 (No. 2 UConn and No. 8 Marquette, in addition to No. 10 Creighton), and two teams currently sitting on the bubble in FOX Sports' Mike DeCourcy's latest NCAA Tournament projections (St. John's and Providence), there will be plenty of intrigue surrounding the four-day event at Madison Square Garden.

Scheierman got the chance to experience his first Big East Tournament last season when he helped guide Creighton to a spot in the conference tournament semifinals.

"It's just electric," Scheierman said of the Big East Tournament. "The feel, the buzz, the whole week is such a cool experience and so cool to be a part of. Fan bases travel well, the games are packed … it just has a different feel to it."

The Bluejays, who joined the Big East in 2013, have never won the conference tournament despite reaching the title game four times. With Scheierman leading the way, and an exceptional supporting cast that includes the likes of Trey Alexander, Ryan Kalkbrenner and Steven Ashworth, this year's team certainly has the potential to make some noise in not only the Big East Tournament, but the Big Dance as well.

"I think we have the pieces to make a run in the tournament and were continuing to get better and better, which is what you want at this time of year," Scheierman said. "I think the chemistry of our team is what really makes us go and what really could help lead us to a special run in March."

John Fanta is a national college basketball broadcaster and writer for FOX Sports. He covers the sport in a variety of capacities, from calling games on FS1 to serving as lead host on the BIG EAST Digital Network to providing commentary on The Field of 68 Media Network. Follow him on X at @John_Fanta .

